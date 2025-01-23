Deal or No Deal viewers have called out presenter Stephen Mulhern over his behaviour towards a contestant on the show.

The iconic ITV game show was back on screens on Wednesday (January 22) – fronted by Stephen. The lucky contestant taking part was midwife Meg.

However, some fans took issue with Stephen Mulhern and the ‘silly’ advice he gave to Meg.

Stephen was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern blasted on Deal or No Deal

On Deal or No Deal, Meg sat at the iconic table with box number four in front of her. She had a fantastic start to the game, getting rid of several blues in her first round.

Several rounds in and Meg still had the jackpot prize of £100,00 on her board.

In the rebooted series so far, no contestant has bagged the top amount – but Stephen was sure Meg was about to change that….

Stephen’s ‘advice’ was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Meg’s game on Deal or No Deal

However, fans took issue with Stephen frequently telling Meg that the show is “so close to getting the first ever jackpot winner”, seeming to persuade her not take The Banker’s offer and play on.

Ultimately, near the end of the show, Meg ignored Stephen and went and dealt on an impressive £10,700.

The decision worked in Meg’s favour though, as right after she dealt, she ended up picking the £100,000 box. What’s more, at the end of the episode, she had £250 in her own box.

Deal or No Deal fans call out Stephen Mulhern

Reacting to Stephen on X, one person said: “Shut up Stephen…. ‘we are so close to getting our first ever jackpot winner’. It’s bloody random, mate. There is a far higher probability she doesn’t have that box. Stop selling her dreams.”

At the end of the episode, and reflecting on Meg’s win, someone else wrote: “Turns out you weren’t actually that close to the first-ever jackpot Stephen. I’m glad she didn’t listen to you and dealt at exactly the right time.”

Seeming to refer to Stephen’s “first ever jackpot winner” comment, a third person penned: “Oh fgs shut up Stephen!! Why does he keep repeating himself!”

Other fans were loving Stephen on Deal or No Deal though. On Facebook, one person gushed: “Stephen is great, he cares about the contestants.” Someone else added: “Stephen is absolutely brilliant on Deal or No Deal.”

Deal or No Deal continues on ITV1 at 4pm Monday to Friday.

