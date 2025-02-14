‘Entitled’ Deal or No Deal contestant Ellie defended after being branded ‘rude’ by viewers

A Deal Or No Deal contestant named Ellie was defended on social media after being slammed by viewers yesterday (February 13).

Thursday’s episode saw Ellie take to the hot seat in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.

Ellie was on the show on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Deal Or No Deal yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Deal Or No Deal was Ellie’s turn to try and win big. Taking her seat, Ellie told Stephen Mulhern that she was a firm believer that “anything is possible” and that she could win a huge cash prize.

“I’m just here to beat The Banker,” she said.

Towards the end of the show, Ellie only had the chance of winning £10,000, £2,000 or 50p.

She was offered a deal of just over £2,400 by The Banker, but she opted to reject it.

She then managed to successfully get rid of the 50p box, The Banker then offered Ellie £4,825. However, she rejected that offer too.

She then opened her box to find that she’d managed to win £10,000!

Ellie was criticised despite her big win (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Ellie

However, some cruel trolls were watching the show yesterday, and they were keen to slam “rude” and “entitled” Ellie. Many took umbrage with the fact that she didn’t say “please” to The Banker.

Others had an issue when the player told the Banker to make her offer a “decent one”.

Even The Banker thought she was being cheeky, telling her that people “commonly say please” before asking for a good offer!

Fans weren’t impressed with her.

“That Ellie is one rude cow. I can’t be the only one who thinks this,” one viewer fumed.

Mean girl energy.

“She comes off nasty and a mean girl,” another tweeted. “What a horrible obnoxious entitled brat she was. Generally, since the show restarted the people have been great. She is the exception,” a third wrote.

“Mean girl energy,” another said.

Ellie was defended by fans (Credit: ITV)

Deal Or No Deal fans defend Ellie

However, Ellie had plenty of viewers defending her on social media yesterday.

“A confident and pretty female contestant called Ellie plays #DealOrNoDeal and the amount of middle-aged guys giving her stick is very telling and pretty vile,” one fan tweeted.

“Yes, the classic tale – put a confident, attractive woman in the spotlight, and suddenly fragile egos start cracking like cheap glass. Maybe if these blokes spent less time whining and more time leveling up, they wouldn’t feel so threatened by a woman who knows her worth,” another said.

“Goodness me aren’t folk nasty about somebody who they don’t even know! Well done Ellie,” a third wrote.

“GWARN ELLIE, Awww I’m so happy for her man,” another said.

