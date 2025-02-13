Deal or No Deal fans fume over contestant’s ‘attention-seeking’ mum as daughter wins £50,000

The mum of a Deal or No Deal contestant was branded an “attention-seeker” by viewers, after seeing her reaction during her daughter’s game.

Chisara took home the third-biggest prize up for grabs on the show by winning a whopping £50,000. Her win comes after Nay Nay bagged the reboot’s biggest-ever win of £75,000.

However, although Chisara gave viewers a nail-biting show, most attention was drawn towards her mum, Comfort, in the audience.

Stephen even asked Chisara’s mum to return to her seat (Credit: ITV)

Second biggest win on Deal or No Deal

HR professional Chisara was accompanied by her mum on the show. She picked a box at random which turned out to have a humongous sum inside.

Throughout the game, Chisara sought her mother’s input. However, as the game progressed, Comfort became more and more enthusiastic.

First, she ran to the centre of the stage when her daughter turned down the banker’s offer of £15,150 and was left with two boxes – £25,000 and £50,000.

Comfort was a big part of her daughter’s game (Credit: ITV)

Comfort was asked by the host Stephen Mulhern to return to her seat as the show continued.

However, when it was revealed that Chisara’s box had £50,000 inside, Comfort made her way to the stage, again. She hugged her daughter and Stephen before returning to her seat.

Viewers annoyed by mum’s behaviour

Deal or No Deal viewers were annoyed by Comfort’s enthusiasm, which they claimed was to gather “attention”.

One complained: “Her mum needs plenty of attention.”

Another added: “Chisara’s mum in Deal and No Deal today is doing my head in, sit the [bleep] down you massive attention seeker.”

Adding to the comments, another said: “That mum is such an attention seeker.”

Others couldn’t help but point out that Comfort told her daughter to settle for a much lesser prize.

One user said: “Go sit down Mum – you told her to deal at £8000.”

