Deal Or No Deal fans were not happy with The Banker during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, February 11).

The hit ITV show, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, saw Taylor take part in the show – but a cruel twist almost ruined his afternoon…

Taylor was in the hot seat yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Deal Or No Deal?

Yesterday’s edition of Deal Or No Deal saw Taylor play the game in the hope of winning big.

As he went up to the hot seat, Taylor revealed that he’d been “manifesting” all night that yesterday would be his big day.

After opening a string of boxes, Taylor was offered £11,070 by The Banker.

“Thank you very very much, Mr Banker. It’s a deal,” he said.

However, there was something of a cruel twist in store for Taylor.

The Banker revealed that if Taylor had played on for one more box, he would have offered him £28,000.

But, there was some good news for Taylor, as he learned that he’d only bought £5 with him to the table – and he seemed to be pretty happy about that!

Viewers didn’t believe The Banker’s offer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers accuse The Banker of lying

Taylor may have been left disappointed to miss out on The Banker’s £28,000 offer – however, some viewers were skeptical of whether The Banker would have even offered it in the first place.

“Yet again, no way would £28,000 have been the offer. Load of [bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

“28 grand on £5 / £50K,” another wrote, before adding a gif of The Rock sniffing with the caption: “Smells like…[bleep]”.

Banker lies, it wouldn’t have been £28,000!

“Takes £750. £5 and £50,000 left. Offer would have been £28,700. In his box was £5. Not sure The Banker would have offered that in live play, more than the average?” a third mused.

“Banker lies, it wouldn’t have been £28,000! He can say ought when someone’s dealt,” another wrote.

Wendy missed out big time (Credit: ITV)

Wendy in tears over major loss

Last week, another player was left gutted after missing out on a major cash prize.

Wendy had a tough start to the game – as the first box she opened was the second highest amount on the show: £75,000.

Near the end of the episode, she had three blue numbers left: 1p, 50p, and £500. As for reds left on the board, she had £2,000, £3,000 and £50,000.

The Banker then rang up and offered her a final offer of £6,170.

Breaking down in tears, Wendy accepted the offer.

It was then revealed that Wendy had the £50,000 box – meaning she missed out on big, big money.

“Okay I understand why Wendy is always crying now… A shame she only went away with £6,100. Dealt one round too early,” one fan tweeted.

