Last night’s (February 10) episode of Deal or No Deal was an emotional rollercoaster for contestant Ozzy, but it was fellow player Alexis who stole the spotlight.

Ozzy battled his way through the game, eliminating boxes and turning down offers from The Banker. Eventually, he found just two big reds left on the board, in amongst a handful of low blues.

And, when the time came for Alexis to open her box, her over-the-top reaction sparked backlash from viewers.

Alexis broke down when it was time to open her box (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal player Alexis steals spotlight

Before opening her box, Alexis was visibly emotional, prompting host Stephen Mulhern to question their connection.

“Alexis, you probably mean the most to me out of anyone here,” Ozzy told her, to which she looked teary-eyed and overwhelmed.

Sensing the emotion, Stephen interrupted. “Hang on. What’s going on here?” he asked.

“We’ve both chatted. I’ve had a rough time, she’s had a rough time, and she’s just been absolutely incredible,” Ozzy explained.

With tears welling in her eyes, Alexis responded: “I’ve been his shadow for weeks, and he’s just the nicest man. He has genuinely been my best friend here, and we all want you to go home with money.”

“This is a very, very emotional moment,” Stephen acknowledged, as Alexis braced herself to open her box.

As she lifted the lid to reveal the £100,000, Alexis burst into tears, visibly devastated that she had eliminated the highest remaining amount.

Another contestant tried to console her, reminding her: “He’s still got £75,000.”

But Alexis continued sobbing, apologising to Ozzy through her tears.

“I’m so sorry, Ozzy,” she sobbed as the game continued.

Stephen questioned their relationship after sensing the emotion (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

While the game was undoubtedly tense, many viewers were left baffled by Alexis’ intense reaction.

“Alexis, give it a rest, love, he ain’t on his deathbed,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“You’ve known him a fortnight, Alexis, love. Game ruined,” another complained.

“Get a grip, Alexis. #DealOrNoDeal,” someone else agreed.

Others poked fun at how ironic the moment was.

“When Alexis was saying how much Ozzy means to her and then ends up having the £100k!” laughed one.

Another viewer simply wrote: “Grow up, Alexis.”

The rest of the episode had viewers on the edge of their seats, as Ozzy turned down a £7,690 offer with only one red box left in play.

As he bravely eliminated the 50p and £1, The Banker upped the stakes to £16,220, a deal that Ozzy ultimately accepted. Had he played on, though, he’d have faced an offer of more than £46k from The Banker.

Some you win, some you lose, eh Ozzy.

