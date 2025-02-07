Deal or No Deal player Wendy in tears as she loses out on huge show prize

A Deal or No Deal player called Wendy was left wiping away the tears after she missed out on the show’s £50k prize.

The iconic ITV game show was back on screens on Thursday (February 6) – fronted by Stephen Mulhern. And the lucky contestant taking part in a bid to try and take home some serious cash was Wendy.

However, things took a dramatic and emotional turn when Wendy, unfortunately, missed out on taking some serious cash home…

Wendy was hoping to take away some serious cash (Credit: ITV)

Wendy’s game on Deal or No Deal

Kicking off Deal or No Deal, Wendy had a tough start to the game – as the first box she opened was the second highest amount on the show: £75,000.

And things went from bad to worse for Wendy.

Near the end of the episode, she had three blue numbers left: 1p, 50p and £500. As for reds left on the board, she had £2,000, £3,000 and £50,000.

Wendy then managed to get rid of the 50p, £500 and £2,000. This meant she either had the 1p in her own box or a huge cash prize.

The Banker quickly called up to put down his final offer of £6,170.

“If there’s a doubt, six grand is a hell of a lot of money,” said Wendy’s son.

Taking the banker’s offer, Wendy broke down in tears before running over to hug her son.

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: ITV)

Wendy tears up on Deal or No Deal

But the game wasn’t over yet as Stephen was keen to find out what was behind the remaining boxes.

“Yesterday you had the £50,000, I am hoping with everything in my body that you don’t have it today,” Stephen told Wendy, to which she replied: “So am I!”

The next boxes were then revealed to be £500 and £3,000, before the banker called up again and revealed he would have offered Wendy £14,345.

The third box was opened and that had 50p in it, meaning Wendy either had the 1p or £50,000 in her own box.

The banker then called again revealing £27,820 would have been his next offer.

She missed out on taking home £50k (Credit: ITV)

What did Wendy have in her box?

It was then time to see what was in Wendy’s box. As he opened it, Stephen said: “Let’s hope that happiness continues when I reveal the 1p…”

But sadly it was £50,000.

The entire student went silent as her fellow contestants rallied around Wendy, sharing how gutted they were for her.

And viewers watching Deal or No Deal too felt the same as they shared their thoughts on X.

“Okay I understand why Wendy is always crying now… A shame she only went away with £6,100. Dealt one round too early,” said one person.

Someone else wrote: “Wendy is an absolutely lovely lady #DealOrNoDeal genuinely decent and so pleased for her win! 6 grand is a fair amount. Well done Wendy.”

A third added: “Damn it! So wanted her to win big, but £6k will get them a holiday together of some sort at least.”

