Deal or No Deal fans have called out Stephen Mulhern for “spoiling” the show.

The iconic ITV game show was back on screens on Tuesday (February 4) – fronted by Stephen. And the lucky contestant taking part in a bid to try and take home some serious cash was train driver Ash.

However, the latest instalment has been hit with criticism from “suspicious” viewers…

Stephen was back to host the game show (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern under fire on Deal or No Deal

Kicking off Deal or No Deal, contestant Ash sat at the iconic table with box number 17 in front of him. He had a tough start to the game, getting rid of a few high red numbers.

Things then took a dramatic turn when he picked the box that had highest cash prize £100,000 in – leaving him gutted.

Nonetheless, Ash continued playing – but it appeared it wasn’t his lucky day.

Fans were left ‘suspicious’ (Credit: ITV)

Ash’s game on Deal or No Deal

Several rounds in, and Ash lost out on several more high red numbers.

“It’s the most shocking round we’ve had in quite some time,” Stephen declared after Ash was left with just two red numbers and three blue numbers – including the 1p.

Near the end of the episode, Ash was left with just the 1p and the £1,000. The banker then called up and offered Ash £470 – and he dealt.

Then came the moment to find out what number Ash had in his own box, which turned out to be £1,000.

It turned out he had £1,000 in his box (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal fans ‘suspicious’

However, fans were not happy with Stephen Mulhern on Deal or No Deal, claiming he “spoiled” the show following a telling comment.

Near the end of Ash’s unfortunate game, and trying to be positive, Stephen told Ash how he could still walk away with £1,000 – despite the £2,000 still being on board.

Why did Stephen just say ‘let’s send him away with £1,000’ when the £2,000 is also still there?

What’s more, the number that Ash turned out to have in his own box was indeed £1,000.

Sharing their suspicions on X, one person wrote: “Why did Stephen just say ‘let’s send him away with £1,000’ when the £2,000 is also still there? Bit suspicious.”

Someone else replied: “I thought that, does feel suspicious!” A third chimed in: “Has Stephen spoiled he’s getting 2k out next? He said ‘let’s hope he can win a grand’.”

‘Stephen makes the show’

Meanwhile, other fans have shared their delight at Stephen being back on screens.

One person penned: “I love him on this programme. He makes it.” A second gushed: “Stephen’s fab with the contestants and they love him.” A third also wrote: “Stephen makes the show.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern gobsmacked at show’s biggest ever win: ‘I need to sit down’

So what do you think of new series of Deal or No Deal? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.