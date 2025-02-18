Deal or No Deal viewers upset as ITV takes show off air: ‘Where is it?’

Deal or No Deal was replaced in the ITV schedules this week after the second series of the Stephen Mulhern-fronted series came to an end.

Fans of the show hoping to tune into the show last night (February 17) were met with disappointment when, at 4pm, they switched on ITV to find Ben Shephard in Stephen’s place.

Ben was back with his game show Tipping Point. However, it wasn’t just the repeat that got viewers irked. They also appear to be desperately missing Stephen’s face-off with The Banker.

Deal or No Deal replaced on ITV

The second series of Deal or No Deal came to an end on Friday (February 14). So far, a third season hasn’t been announced. But one look at the hashtag certainly tells the top bods at ITV all they need to know about the show’s popularity.

The second season of the show featured some huge wins, including fan-favourite Nay Nay. She walked away with the rebooted series’ biggest-ever prize. She stuck with her box right to the end of the game and was rewarded with £75k.

However, all good things come to an end, and Deal or No Deal has now been replaced by Tipping Point – much to the displeasure of game show fans.

Game show fans revolt

“@ITV what’s happened to #DealOrNoDeal ???? Why put boring Tipping Point on?? Get @StephenMulhern on!!” one disgruntled viewer demanded.

“Ermmmm… where is #DealOrNoDeal this evening??” said another a little more politely.

No deal or no deal #DealOrNoDeal — Nathan (@NathanSSFC_NUFC) February 17, 2025

Another commented: “What? Where is #DealOrNoDeal? Just come out of a meeting and it ain’t on!” “I am gutted there’s no more Deal or No Deal,” another added.

So when is Deal or No Deal back?

ITV hasn’t announced a third series yet. And, looking online, we can’t see that applications have opened for the next season of the show.

However, last year, season two of the game show was announced at the end of January – one week after the first season ended.

If ITV follows the same pattern, then season three could be announced within the next few days.

Nay Nay was the big winner on Deal or No Deal season two. On the episode shown on February 2, she stuck with her box till the bitter end and went home with £75,000 – the rebooted series' biggest-win yet.

