Ben Shephard previously revealed his warning to his eldest son Sam after a parenting decision Ben made left his wife Annie “really upset”.

Ben – who is hosting Tipping Point: Lucky Stars today (November 10) – has been married to Annie since 2004. The pair share two sons: Sam who was born in 2005 and Jack, born in 2007.

However, back in October, Ben revealed that Annie got “really upset” after a major parenting move by Ben.

Ben Shephard on wife Annie’s ‘upset’

During an episode of This Morning last month, Ben and co-host Cat Deeley spoke about the AA’s call for new drivers under 21 to be banned from carrying passengers of a similar age.

Making a rare home life confession, Ben shared that after his eldest son Sam had passed his test, and asked to take out his younger brother Jack out in the car. But it seems Annie was not too happy about it.

“Sam passed and he said: ‘I want to take Jack out.’ Sam’s 18 and Jack was 16. So I said: ‘Yeah, great. Go for it,'” Ben revealed.

He went on: “Annie got really upset and said: ‘Oh, I’m not sure about this.’

“I said: ‘Who was the first person you took for a drive when you passed your test?’ and it was her brother, who was exactly the same age. You loved that moment, you shared that moment driving off down the road,” Ben added.

Ben’s warning to son Sam

Ben then shared his warning to his son, ahead of him taking his brother out for a spin in his car.

“What we had to say to Sam was: ‘Be careful. Obviously, it’s your first time driving but enjoy this moment. It’s really important,'” Ben said. He continued: “‘But that’s precious cargo you’re carrying. You’re both very precious.’ But we’ve all done it.

“We’ve all been through it and been allowed to go out there and experience these things,” added the beloved TV star.

