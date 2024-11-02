This Morning host Ben Shephard previously raised a few eyebrows following his rather cheeky confession about what he got up to during his university days.

The TV star has become a firm favourite over the years, thanks to shows like This Morning, GMB and Tipping Point – which is in today (November 2).

But back in 2022, Ben got plenty of people talking following an appearance on The One Show, where Ben let slip a cheeky tale from his time at university.

Ben made the confession on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

This Morning host Ben Shephard reveals secret degree

Ben appeared on The One Show back in 2022, and chatted to then-hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. Also appearing on the show was Strictly judge Shirley Ballas.

“Queen of Latin dance here, but also, King of the dance,” Alex said, referring to Ben. A baffled Ben replied: “King? King of the dance? Which dance are you talking about?”

Alex then said: “Apparently you have a background in dance.” Jermaine then chimed in: “You’re sat next to Shirley, a Strictly question. Are we going to see you on it at some point?”

An excited Shirley was quick to jump in as she proclaimed: “Yes!”

His comment raised a few eyebrows (Credit: BBC)

Ben Shephard in racy ‘naked’ confession

However, Ben then raised a few eyebrows as he described the extent of his studies for his degree.

Ben said: “My degree in contemporary dance was very much about running around, physical theatre, getting naked, covering yourself in soy sauce. That sort of stuff.”

Jermaine was left floored and replied: “What?!” Ben then said: “I know JJ, it was a great three years. Me and 16 girls in leotards and tights. You can see why I enjoyed it!

“So it was that rather than having any hips that move in anyway that is vaguely Latin.”

Ben on why he won’t do Strictly

As a top telly fave, Ben is always among the chatter when it comes to Strictly Come Dancing casting. And back in 2020, he admitted he’d “love” to get involved with the BBC One dance contest.

However, it seems – according to Ben – Annie may have voiced concerns to him about the ‘Strictly curse’. He explained during an appearance on Lorraine: “I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance.

“It doesn’t make me a good dancer, obviously. But my wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly. I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.”

Ben then joked: “I think she’s being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity. Who knows what could happen? It would be an amazing experience.

“I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that’s a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife.”

Watch Ben on Tipping Point on Saturday (November 2) at 5:40pm on ITV1.

