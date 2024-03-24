Inside Ben Shephard’s marriage to wife Annie – Strictly ban; her ‘annoyance’ over his relationship with mum; ‘highs and lows’

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard and his wife Annie have been wed since 2004.

They got together as a couple at university – and now Ben and wife Annie share teenage sons Jack and Sam.

Here’s what the new This Morning star has had to say over the years about his marriage to interior designer Annie, and their relationship together.

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie had their marriage twenty years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ben Shephard wife

As a top telly fave, Ben is always among the chatter when it comes to Strictly Come Dancing casting. And back in 2020, he admitted he’d “love” to get involved with the BBC One dance contest.

However, it seems – according to Ben – Annie may have voiced concerns to him about the ‘Strictly curse’.

He explained during an appearance on Lorraine: “I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance. It doesn’t make me a good dancer, obviously. But my wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly. I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.”

Ben joked: “I think she’s being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity. Who knows what could happen? It would be an amazing experience. I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that’s a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife.”

Posing on a red carpet in 2011, seven years after they got wed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ben has also given insight into Annie’s relationship with his mum, during a discussion with Kate Garraway on GMB in June 2022.

The co-hosts were talking about sons being spoilt by “overprotective” mothers when Ben related his own family experience.

He said at the time: “My wife with my boys does look after them and spoils them and does everything for them. And my mum probably does that for me.”

Ben continued: “I know Annie gets annoyed about my mum and my relationship and me being spoiled my mum. And I can see it with her and our boys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Ben Shephard marriage

Despite his sometimes teasing, sometimes frank admissions about his marriage, Ben has repeatedly praised Anne on TV and social media.

Furthermore, he counts his – ahem – Lucky Star for her support and devotion.

Ben previously reflected during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast: “We met at university – so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly – and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

She has been through all this with me.

“She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky.”

How sweet.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside Ben Shephard’s life with his two teenage sons: From family days out and matching hairstyles to ‘purging’ school ‘pain’

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is on ITV on Sunday March 24 at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.