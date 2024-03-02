Inside Ben Shephard’s life with his two teenage sons: From family days out and matching hairstyles to ‘purging’ school ‘pain’

Ben Shephard, host of Tipping Point, is one of ITV’s most beloved on-screen personalities.

He recently finished off a 14-year stint with Good Morning Britain. And soon Ben and Cat Deeley will be making the daytime flagship slot their own when they debut as new presenters of This Morning.

But away from the cameras, Ben is a devoted family man to wife Annie and their two teenage sons.

He’s shared numerous touching posts about his loved ones on Instagram over the years, giving fans a glimpse of his personal life.

Here are just a few of the very best uploads – including this sweet video from last summer showing Ben, his lads and his dad celebrating their team West Ham’s win against Fiorentina in the Europa League final in June 2023.

Ben Shephard family snaps

Back in November 2018, Ben shared these images of his sons Sam, now believed to be 18, and Jack, thought to be 16 at the moment, having a bit of a grapple.

He captioned the post: “What starts as cuddle soon becomes a bundle. Sam has just received his #10 @parkrunuk T shirt! All very chuffed for him. As you can see though what started as a congratulatory pat very quickly became an all out bundle/wrestle/war #boys #wrestling #bundle #thatescalated.”

‘Love this pic’

This photo of Annie walking their boys was uploaded to Insta in February 2019.

Ben detailed: “Love this pic of @mrsannieshephard and the boys. Always think it’s good to go away and be ready for a bit of painting and decorating in your #dunlopgreenflash – @mrsannieshephard proving yet again you can never pack too much gear! #beprepared #fashion #dungarees.”

A family stroll

Another family outing seemingly captured by Ben as he trails behind Annie, Jack and Sam.

Giving context, Ben wrote: “Saturday afternoon putting the world to rights! Love being able just to stroll about and listen to these two tell it like it is – which to be fair is mostly all Fortnite and have to say am always impressed with Mrs S’ ability to show interest #teamshep #family.”

‘Purging’ school ‘pain’

This pic from July 2019 shows Ben relaxing at home – and helping the boys forget all about school during the summer holidays!

He captioned the post: “Post BBQ (which I nailed) #marshmallow toasting! We also threw a bit of last year’s school work onto the fire in a cathartic purge of the boys’ school pain! Amazing how flammable an entire geography project on rivers, riverbeds, filtration and currents actually is.”

Cheeky boys!

Later that year, in December, Ben shared a shot of his nearest and dearest during another weekend walk. While his sons’ faces may have been blurred slightly, it isn’t hard to see they follow after their dad when it comes to their mops of brunette hair!

Ben wrote: “Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment. Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense! They’re right – but won’t tell them that #boys #sundayvibes.”

Jack takes a swing

In September 2020, Ben felt the sting of defeat as Jack whupped him on the golf course.

He said at the time: “Cheeky 9 holes yesterday with Jack @stgeorgeshillgc. Needless to say he took me to the cleaners! The weekends go too fast, especially when I lose the money to the kids #golfboys.”

They grow up so fast

Ben looked back at when Sam started school in May 2o23, just as he was about to go on study leave for his A levels.

He recalled, fondly: “So around 14 years ago this little lad had his first day of school, full of joy, smiles and the most enormous shorts in the world!

“Today is Sam’s last full day of lessons before study leave starts for his A levels. It seems like only yesterday he was barely as tall as the letter box, now he barely gets through the front door!!! To anyone else sending their young ‘uns off for the last day of school, where has the time gone?

“Good news is we don’t look a day older right? Good luck to them all for their exams and whatever comes next! By the way he never did grown into the shorts!”

Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals, hosted by Ben Shephard, airs on ITV today – Saturday March 2 – at 4pm.

