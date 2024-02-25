All the tragedies that have hit Tipping Point over the years – from contestants’ deaths to player’s road accident

Tipping Point, hosted Ben Shephard, brings joy to many ITV viewers. Sadly, tragedies – including several deaths – have befallen some contestants over the years.

Ben’s departure from Good Morning Britain as he moves to This Morning has meant there is also speculation about his future on Tipping Point.

Should he leave Tipping Point, his thoughtful tributes on social media to contestants who have passed on will be remembered fondly by those affected by such sad losses, as well as his fans.

Ben Shephard has paid tribute to late Tipping Point contestants in the past (Credit: YouTube)

Tipping Point deaths, RIP

Dave

Dave Perkins, a retired charity executive, won a £2,250 cash prize and revealed he wanted to spend his winnings on a holiday to Antigua when he appeared on the game show.

He lost his life in a car accident in August of 2019, not long after the episode he appeared in was filmed.

Loved playing along with Dave today – he was a great guy, competitor + so close! Tragically he passed away not long after we recorded the show. His family wanted it aired as it created such great memories for him + them. I just wanted to send all of them our love and thoughts pic.twitter.com/cPWIxbuh8Y — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) October 21, 2019

In October of that year, Ben wrote on Twitter: “Loved playing along with Dave today – he was a great guy, competitor + so close!”

Ben added: “His family wanted it aired as it created such great memories for him + them. I just wanted to send all of them our love and thoughts.”

Alan

In November 2020, the show’s account expressed condolences to the family of Alan.

Alan sadly died before the episode he appeared on aired.

After the recording of today’s programme, we spoke with Alan’s family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies#TippingPoint pic.twitter.com/DeJSPV0aJK — Tipping Point (@TippingPointITV) November 25, 2020

Ben himself added: “We were so very sad to hear about Alan’s passing, he was such a gent and great fun on Tipping Point.

“I know the family were keen that his episode could be enjoyed by everyone as much as he enjoyed being a part of it!

“My deepest sympathies to Alan’s wife and their family.”

This was such a lovely show, and Margret was a very special and worthy winner. We were so sorry to hear of her passing, but her family were keen that her episode was shown and enjoyed. I just want to send all my love and thoughts to her husband Paul and her family. pic.twitter.com/vLaLIhWubs — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) January 15, 2021

Margaret

Contestant Margaret appeared in an episode that was on TV in January 2021. She also sadly died before the broadcast.

“This was such a lovely show, and Margaret was a very special and worthy winner,” Ben tweeted. “We were so sorry to hear of her passing, but her family were keen that her episode was shown and enjoyed.

“I just want to send all my love and thoughts to her husband Paul and her family.”

Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sWwkAJNCjc — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) May 4, 2022

Cath

In May 2022, Ben confirmed a few minutes before an episode aired that Cath, a contestant from Bolton, had sadly died.

“Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one,” he wrote. “Since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x.”

A sensitive and considerate TV host (Credit: YouTube)

Rav

Ben shared the sad news of contestant Rav’s passing in November 2022.

He won £2,750 and told Ben at the end of the episode his game show experience was: “Absolutely fantastic. It has been a great day.”

Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love. pic.twitter.com/3nhPRspblR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 2, 2022

Ben said on Twitter: “I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love.”

Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals airs on ITV, Sunday February 25, at 5.30pm.

