All the stars who could take over on Tipping Point as Ben Shephard joins This Morning

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard has been confirmed as the new host of This Morning and will be joining the show full-time next month.

However, this has left question marks over his future on Tipping Point, which he has hosted since it launched in 2012.

Who could host Tipping Point if Ben Shephard leaves?

Whilst Ben or ITV haven’t said that he’s leaving the hit gameshow, his exit from GMB will spark questions over whether he’ll leave Tipping Point too.

If he were to leave, here are some stars who we believe could take over…

Roman Kemp

Roman recently announced he’d be leaving his role at Capital Radio after almost a decade at the station.

He confirmed the news in a statement earlier this week. “This is going to be my last few weeks on Capital. Having spent nearly 10 years with this company it’s not a decision that just happened overnight. And it’s not one that I’ve found easy at all,” he said in a statement.

“Capital is my family. You as the wonderful listener have been there for me at my best, and you’ve been there at my absolute lowest to pull me back to happiness,” he then said.

“Capital and Global Radio helped make me the man I am, it is all I know. But I know it’s now time for me to leave.”

Jordan North will be replacing him. With The One Show host Roman’s schedule freeing up a bit now he’s left, could he become the new host of Tipping Point?

Josie Gibson

At one point it seemed as though Josie was pretty much nailed on to be the new permanent presenter of This Morning.

However, this eventually didn’t come to pass, with Cat Deeley bagging the role instead.

But, Josie still remains a fan favourite and a continued hit with viewers, as proven by her impressive stint on I’m A Celebrity.

It’s about time Josie fronted her own show – the Tipping Point job is practically screaming for her.

Could the 39-year-old take over from Ben should he leave? Viewers would tune in in their droves, that’s for sure.

Craig Doyle

Another fan favourite, Craig‘s stardom has exploded over the last few months, thanks to his frequent hosting stints of This Morning.

Some fans were gutted that he didn’t land the gig full-time, with many hoping he and Josie would host full-time together.

What better way for ITV to curb fans’ dissapointment by appointing him as the new host of Tipping Point?

Who could replace Ben Shephard on Tipping Point? – Olly Murs

Olly was a judge on The Voice for five years between 2018 and 2023. However, last year it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show this year.

It has since been revealed that LeAnn Rimes and Tom Fletcher will be joining the show following his exit.

“I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that,” he told The Sun at the time.

If the Tipping Point job does come free, could we see Olly land himself another TV gig by replacing Ben?

Dermot O’Leary

Another fan favourite, Dermot O’Leary could be a popular option to take over as Tipping Point host.

The This Morning star will continue to host the show on Friday’s alongside Alison Hammond.

That leaves some time in his schedule to potentially take over as host of Tipping Point!

Sam Thompson to replace Ben Shephard on Tipping Point?

I’m A Celebrity champion Sam Thompson gained a whole new fanbase from winning the hit ITV show last year.

Since winning, he’s hosted some segments on This Morning, and has even appeared on the Loose Women panel.

The star has made no secret over the fact that he wants to work in TV, so could he land the Tipping Point gig if Ben leaves?

Tipping Point continues today (Friday, February 23) at 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

