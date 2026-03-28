Kym Marsh is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Tom Dickinson, whom she began dating seven months ago.

The former Hear’Say star, who competed on Strictly in 2022, first married fellow soap star Jack Ryder in 2002. However, following their split in 2009, she tied the knot to Jamie Lomas in 2012 before things came to an end in 2014.

Kym, who is a mum of four, then found love in Scott Ratcliff, whom she married in 2021. Their marriage was cut short when they divorced two years later.

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Kym began dating Tom last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym Marsh ‘engaged’ to boyfriend Tom Dickinson

Since moving on with fitness fanatic Tom last year, Kym is seemingly ready to take the next step.

According to The Sun, Tom proposed to the singer and actress during a romantic getaway to Paris this week.

“Kym and Tom are on cloud nine and couldn’t be happier to be engaged. Their romance has been like a fairytale,” a source told the newspaper.

“Tom had planned the perfect proposal and got down on one knee next to the Eiffel Tower.”

Kym was said to be “overcome” but still “said yes immediately”.

The insider added: “She has the most beautiful ring and can’t wait to plan their special day.”

Tom reportedly asked Kym’s mum, Pauline, and her children, David and Emelie, for permission beforehand.

Kym’s close ones are said to be “ecstatic for them” as they can “see how happy Tom makes her”.

ED! has contacted Kym’s reps for comment.

Kym said she had no plans to get married again last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym said ‘no more’ marriages last year

While speaking to The Independent last April, Kym ruled out her chances of walking down the aisle again.

“I’ve been married three times, and three times it’s not gone well – so no more for me. Three strikes and I’m out,” she said.

In the same conversation, Kym also hit back at her love life being brought up during job interviews.

“I mean, even when I’ve been doing interviews for jobs, people have asked me about my love life. I actually said to somebody once, ‘Tell me about your love life.’ It’s just nonsense,” she explained.

Read more: Kym Marsh emotional as daughter welcomes her fourth grandchild: ‘We are all in love’

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