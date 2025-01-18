All the cracks in Kym Marsh’s third marriage as she moves on with ‘soulmate’ co-star 19 years her junior

English actress, TV presenter and singer Kym Marsh – formerly Ryder, Lomas and Ratcliff – announced her marriage separation from army major Scott Ratcliff in May 2023. Now she’s found her soulmate.

Kym and her “toyboy boyfriend” have, in the past, responded defiantly to backlash over their age difference. Here’s a rundown of what led to her separation from her third husband, Scott.

She and Scott were married for about a year and a half (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Kym Marsh lamented the ‘grim’ reality of being an army wife

After a year and a half of marriage, Kym and Scott Ratcliff decided to separate. The former Hear’Say star was 46 at the time. They married on October 16, 2021.

Among the omens presaging their separation was the fact that that they lived separately and didn’t make up for it by spending good quality time in each other’s company.

She lived in Cheshire while Scott spent much of his time in army barracks. This, writes MailOnline, meant they “struggled to spend quality time together”.

The outlet adds that in January 2022, Kym admitted that immediately after their wedding, she spent a “pretty grim” couple of weeks alone while he was posted on army duties.

“It felt like on the honeymoon I couldn’t properly celebrate being Mrs Ratcliff!”

Not only that, but the possibility of war appears to have ground away at her nerves.

Kym has been married three times in total. She became a grandmother in 2019 when her daughter Emilie had a son (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

“There is always anxiety, it is always stressful when he goes away. There may not be an actual war threat currently but there’s always a risk when you’re in these dangerous places,” she said.

Kym’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing also seems to have taken its toll.

Her training fell at the same time as his time away with the Parachute Regiment. This means they barely saw each other.

“I was nervous,” she said, “but I discovered I could beat it and take control. That’s the lesson I’ll cherish most. I’ve realised how far I’m able to push myself and overcome things that I might think I’m too weak to do.”

Kym and Samuel haven’t held back on their social media-public displays of affection (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Kym Marsh on her new romance with Samuel Thomas

The Hear’Say star went public with her newest relationship in summer last year.

She posted to her 600K Instagram followers that she’d “met the most amazing man ever”, with a photo of them kissing.

Samuel Thomas is 19 years younger than her, but sometimes, “the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times”.

They met while starring in 101 Dalmatians, the musical. Kym played Cruella de Vil in the production; Sam plays Tom Dearly.

Born January 11, 1995, he just turned 30.

Samuel trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, earning a bachelor’s degree in musical theatre.

On November 9, 2024, he wrote on Instagram that falling in love with Kym Marsh was the “very best thing that could’ve happened”.

“I can’t wait to see you do all the exciting things that are coming your way after this,” he wrote. She was gearing up for her final performances with the troupe.

“Love you very much. Let’s send you out with a huge bang and have two final shows that we can cherish today.”

To which Kym responded: “Oh darling!! Thank you!! I love you very much. I have had the best time working on this job and I’m so lucky I got to do it with you.”

