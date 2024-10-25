Kym Marsh breaks down in tears on Pride of Britain over midwife who helped her after tragic loss

Former Corrie actor Kym Marsh broke down in tears at the Pride of Britain Awards after awarding midwife Agnes Nisbett.

The ceremony, which aired on ITV on Thursday night (October 24), took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Monday. As always, many celebrities turned up to honour the incredible people doing amazing things for the country and individuals.

Pride Of Britain honours incredible midwife

On the night, Kym and Sue Johnston honoured Agnes, 87, with the Community Hero award after dedicating years to grieving mothers.

In 1973, she suffered a stillbirth when she was a young midwife. Since then, she has provided a sanctuary for those who experienced the same thing. After losing her son John, Agnes returned to work years later but had no keepsakes to remember him by. While wanting to make a change, she introduced the Born Whilst Sleeping programme at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The programme allows grieving mothers to grieve from other mums and their newborn babies in a separate room. Also, it is encouraged for the mums to take photos and palm prints so they can have keepsakes for life.

As the audience in the room watched Agnes’ story, tears filled the room.

Kym Marsh thanked Agnes from ‘the bottom of my heart’

Host of the ceremony Carol Vorderman revealed to Agnes that “two women grateful to you” wanted to award Agnes with her trophy. As Kym and Sue joined her, the pair appeared emotional.

Kym, who lost son Archie in 2009, broke down in tears. She told Agnes: “From one mother who has experienced baby loss to another, thank you. My son would have been 16 next year and there is no doubt you made the experience more bearable so from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

Kym and her ex-husband, actor Jamie Lomas, lost their baby boy in 2009 after he was prematurely born at 21 weeks.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I was absolutely devastated. It’s the most painful thing I’ve ever felt,” the Morning Live host previously shared.

