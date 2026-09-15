Kelly Osbourne cuts ties with sister as she makes heartbreaking confession: ‘It’s one of the hardest things of my life’

Kelly Osbourne has ruled out reconciling with her older sister Aimee, saying she no longer wants a relationship.

The TV personality shared the stark update during Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast.

It marks the latest chapter in Kelly and Aimee Osbourne’s longstanding estrangement, which Kelly publicly confirmed in 2021.

Kelly has cut ties with Aimee (Credit: Paramount+/Everett/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne explains decision to cut ties with sister Aimee

Asked whether reconciliation remained possible, Kelly answered: “No, no.”

She also acknowledged the sisters have different personalities and approaches to life.

“It’s one of the hardest things of my life that I never and I never got a big sister. I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. I do have a resentment there,” she said. “It was always me and Jack. If I’m honest my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world, doing her own thing.”

Kelly said: “I respect her, I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s ok.”

“If you’re not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life,” she said.

Kelly also accused Aimee of being “embarrassed” of their family.

“I have never been ashamed of my family, we’re not conventional, but we are honest. I am like my father in the sense that I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t pretend. I am who I am. You can love me or hate me,” she added.

The siblings were pictured together at Ozzy Osbourne’s Birmingham funeral procession in July 2025.

Kelly Osbourne and family were joined by her sister Aimee in Birmingham for Ozzy’s funeral procession (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Aimee Osbourne chose privacy over reality television

The sisters developed sharply different attitudes towards fame from an early age.

Aimee, the eldest child of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, declined to appear in The Osbournes. She moved out at 16 when an MTV production crew entered the family home.

Explaining why she didn’t want to be on the show, she said: “Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?’ I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

The Osbournes launched in 2002 and turned Kelly and Jack into internationally recognised reality television personalities. The programme ended in 2005 after four series, but its impact followed Kelly into adulthood.

She admitted that some people still view her as the teenager seen on the programme.

Jack addressed the feud too (Credit: Photo by Paramount+/Everett/Shutterstock)

Jack Osbourne addressed the family estrangement

Jack Osbourne has also discussed his distant relationship with Aimee during a separate podcast appearance.

Speaking on Disrespectfully, Jack said the siblings were not close and had never enjoyed a strong relationship.

Asked if he thought she regretted not doing the show with the family, Jack said: “I’ve never had the conversation with her, we’re not close at all. We don’t have a great relationship; she’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret.”

He went on to explain that back then, Amiee wanted to be a musician who was a bit “obscure, mysterious, moody” and viewed MTV as “low hanging fruit”.

“She was like, “I’m not going to be seen riding coattails,” kind of thing; that’s how she perceived it. Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, “Well, I can’t now come on because I don’t want to be seen even more so as jumping on the bandwagon.” And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure.”

Aimee consequently maintained a lower public profile and released music under the name ARO.

ED! has contacted Aimee’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne shares update on her health following ‘cruel’ remarks about her weight: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’

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