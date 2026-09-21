Harry Hill slammed for ‘bad taste’ as he shares joke alongside photo with Princess Diana waxwork: ‘Poor judgment!’

Harry Hill has faced criticism after sharing a Princess Diana waxwork photograph with a jokey caption on Instagram.

The comedian uploaded the image on Sunday, showing him standing beside the late royal’s likeness. In the caption, he wrote: “I will never talk of our time together… sorry but that’s special time.”

The post landed during fresh debate surrounding Diana’s death and legacy. Buckingham Palace has challenged Earl Spencer’s account of an alleged conversation following his sister’s death.

The disagreement forms part of the attention around Earl Spencer’s forthcoming memoir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Hill (@mrharryhill)

Harry Hill’s Princess Diana post draws criticism

Harry, 61, whose real name is Matthew Keith Hall, appeared beside the wax figure in the picture.

The joking suggestion of shared private time prompted an immediate backlash. One follower wrote: “Not sure this is in particularly good taste mate… too soon isn’t it.”

“Bit of a [bleep] comment mate just saying,” another shared.

“Bad taste,” a third insisted.

“You were never funny and this proves you’re still not,” a fourth said.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997. The comments section soon filled with objections.

Earl Spencer’s memoir adds a sensitive backdrop

Earl Spencer’s book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has intensified the wider discussion.

His memoir alleges that then Prince Charles made a dismissive remark about Diana days after her death. That claim remains firmly disputed.

A Palace spokesman questioned Earl Spencer’s recollection and said grief can cloud reason, judgement and memory.

His account also describes a confrontation over the funeral procession. He opposed William and Harry walking behind their mother’s coffin, when they were 15 and 12.

Earl Spencer later told the BBC that his funeral eulogy contained evidence supporting his account.

He cited its emphasis on Diana’s duty and its promise that her qualities would remain in people’s minds.

Harry’s post did not address those claims. However, it arrived while the allegations were drawing renewed attention to Diana.

Harry admits his TV show would be cancelled today if it came back (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry Hill’s TV Burp history returns to focus

The criticism also recalls earlier arguments around Harry’s comedy.

In 2016, an older episode of Harry Hill’s TV Burp caused controversy when it returned to screens. Some scenes were described as transphobic.

Last year, Harry said the series would be cancelled if it were made today. He argued comedy offered less room for risk.

He also said cancellation could easily have followed the programme’s first series.

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