The One Show star Angellica Bell has revealed she nearly had to sell her home during a period of financial strain.

Speaking to Ateh Jewel on HELLO! Magazine‘s Second Act Podcast, she said those difficulties stayed hidden behind her television career.

“There was a moment where I’ve nearly had to sell my house,” she said. “I’ve been on my knees, but I’ve been on TV, and people wouldn’t know that.”

The 50-year-old said she struggled to keep up with mortgage payments when freelance work became difficult. Her public profile did not remove that uncertainty, she explained.

Her disclosure follows her 2023 exit from The Martin Lewis Money Show, which she later addressed during Celebrity Big Brother.

In the Diary Room on CBB, she said she felt scared before entering, while the press were asking about the programme. She added: “It took me a long time to get over that.”

Angellica also thanked audience members and fellow celebrities who contacted her with support.

Angellica Bell said she nearly lost her house (Credit: Shutterstock)

The One Show star Angellica Bell describes reality of freelance finances

She separately told Express.co.uk that appearing on screen did not mean every period felt financially secure.

Her verdict was clear: “Times are a little bit hard being a freelancer and I’m not afraid to say that.”

At the start of her career, Angellica saved her first CBBC pay cheque instead of splurging. She later put the money towards buying her first home.

That cautious approach served her well for years before she encountered a much rougher stretch. During that period, keeping up with mortgage payments became difficult.

Her response was to consider new directions and keep adapting when circumstances shifted.

Speaking about her resilience, Angellica told HELLO!’s podcast: “I’m proud of myself. We don’t say we’re proud of ourselves enough.”

Martin Lewis helped Angellica Bell think ahead

Angellica said Martin Lewis offered practical financial advice during their time working together. They previously co-presented The Martin Lewis Money Show.

“He’ll be like, ‘do this, do that’, he’s really helped me think about money,” Angellica said.

She said he also encouraged her to identify her next project and become more assertive.

Angellica Bell appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Angellica Bell changed career after personal loss

Angellica had originally expected to pursue law with guidance from a close friend who was a barrister.

After her friend died suddenly, she changed course and entered television instead.

She became known to younger viewers through CBBC, where she presented from 2000 until 2006. She later won Celebrity MasterChef in 2017 and competed on Celebrity Big Brother.

Angellica remains a regular face on BBC One’s The One Show. The programme airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.





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