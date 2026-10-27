Ruth Langsford ‘making peace and building bridges’ with Eamonn Holmes as he recovers from stroke: ‘She can’t begin to imagine life without him’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly putting Eamonn Holmes’ recovery ahead of their divorce settlement after he suffered a stroke.

According to Heat, the Loose Women presenter wants to support her estranged husband rather than push their dispute.

The magazine’s source claims Ruth remains keen to resolve their separation, but sees his health as the immediate priority.

That reported shift comes with a court date approaching and Eamonn still receiving hospital care.

Ruth and Eamonn share a son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Eamonn Holmes’ recovery and divorce proceedings

Heat reports Eamonn suffered a stroke in April and remains in hospital, requiring care around the clock.

The broadcaster has been unable to return home or resume his presenting role at GB News, the magazine says.

The pair are reportedly due in court in November to finalise their divorce. However, Heat says his hospitalisation could affect those plans.

A source close to Ruth said: “Ruth feels duty bound to be there for Eamonn while he recovers. It’s all very conflicting for her.”

“She really thinks now is not the time for fighting – it’s a time for making peace and building bridges.”

The source also described Ruth as deeply worried about him. They claimed she wants to protect Eamonn and wishes their circumstances had been different.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ divorce

The couple separated in 2024 after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together. Both are 66, and they share a son, Jack, 24.

Their split has reportedly involved a dispute over a reported £10 million fortune. The magazine had previously claimed Ruth wanted a swift settlement.

Now, its source suggests she is struggling with conflicting feelings while Eamonn recovers.

They also emphasised their continuing connection: “Ruth is still Eamonn’s wife and can’t even begin to imagine life without him in it.”

ED! has contacted Ruth’s reps for comment.

Eamonn suffered a stroke earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Alexander remains with Eamonn Holmes, source says

The report also addresses Eamonn’s relationship with his current partner, Katie Alexander, 45.

She was reportedly seen moving out of their shared Surrey home earlier in October. Despite that, Heat’s source maintains the couple remain together and says Katie is concentrating on his recovery.

Eamonn’s first wife, with whom he has three children, is also believed to be supporting him, the magazine reports.

“It’s in times like these that families need to pull together, no matter what’s gone on,” the insider said. “Eamonn doesn’t need drama or distractions.”

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