Katherine Ryan reveals Victoria Beckham’s response after calling her a slur: ‘She reached out to me as soon as it happened’

Katherine Ryan says she apologised to Victoria Beckham over a TV joke but never heard back.

Speaking to Heat magazine, she said: “Victoria reached out to me as soon as it happened and said she was offended. I unreservedly apologised.”

The Have I Got News For You joke aired in November 2025, with Katherine hosting the episode.

Katherine said she has not contacted Victoria since, but hopes they might eventually make peace.

“I think you should say sorry once, and leave it at that. Maybe we can patch things up one day,” she continued.

Katherine revealed Victoria reached out to her (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Katherine Ryan said to Victoria Beckham

Katherine described her apology as unreserved and said she had not intended to upset the fashion designer.

She recalled telling Victoria: “I love you and I’m really sorry. This is just how I am and I certainly didn’t mean to hurt any feelings”.

She said she had meant the remark playfully, while trying to bring a segment to a close.

In a later social media video, Katherine said she had been working with a ten-day-old baby in the building. She acknowledged there was no defence, while maintaining that her comment was intended as a joke.

Victoria said she was offended to Katherine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BBC ruling on the Victoria Beckham joke

Two viewers complained about the offensive nature of the remark.

The segment concerned David Beckham’s alleged language in an email about missing out on a knighthood in 2013. Panellist Maisie Adam used the obscene term while discussing the alleged email to David’s publicist.

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit found that use justified because it referred to David’s alleged wording.

However, it reached a different conclusion about Katherine’s subsequent joke linking Victoria to the term. The unit ruled that the remark about Victoria had no editorial justification.

Katherine discusses cosmetic surgery plans

In separate comments on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Katherine also discussed possible changes to her appearance.

She said she was considering a modest fat transfer, but had not decided whether to go ahead. The procedure moves fat from one area of the body to another.

She expressed concerns about the risks and said she might decide against it.

Katherine also said she plans to have her breast implants removed after years of breastfeeding. She explained that their size had put her off having larger breasts.

Read more: Every single surgery Katherine Ryan has undergone: Two boob jobs; ‘dodgy lip injections’; ‘serious’ procedure weeks after giving birth

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