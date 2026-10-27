Kelly Osbourne pays emotional tribute to late father Ozzy on 42nd birthday: ‘Every candle I blow out carries the same wish’

Kelly Osbourne has marked her 42nd birthday with a moving tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharing a throwback photograph on Instagram, she described wishing she could spend another moment with her dad.

On We Need To Talk, Kelly has also described relapsing after Ozzy’s death before regaining her sobriety.

Kelly Osbourne shares birthday tribute to Ozzy

The birthday photograph captured Kelly smiling as she cuddled her dad on a sofa. Alongside it, she explained how celebrating her own life brought his absence into focus.

She wrote: “Birthdays are a reminder of the life you gave me, Daddy. I wish you were still here to celebrate it with me. Every candle I blow out carries the same wish… Just one more moment with you.”

Another image showed a bouquet of red roses. The accompanying note expressed everlasting love and carried a sign-off from her dad.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, aged 76. The Black Sabbath singer had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly opens up about grief and her health

Speaking on Paul C Brunson’s podcast, Kelly said grief left her unable to eat, speak or care for herself.

She explained that she had started drinking again during that period, but had since returned to sobriety.

“I can honestly say today I’m eight months sober,” she said during the interview.

Kelly credited the people around her with supporting her. However, she also described losing friendships because others expected her sadness to pass.

She made clear that her grief was not something she expected to simply get over.

Kelly has also revealed she has gained two stone in six months.

Speaking to The Sun, she said photographs from her BRITs appearance earlier this year had shocked her too. She attended the Manchester ceremony alongside her mother, Sharon.

Kelly denied having an eating disorder, explaining that she had struggled to look after herself while grieving.

She said: “No one knows what people are dealing with in private, I was just sad.”

Kelly is celebrating her birthday with her son (Credit: Instagram Story)

Kelly Osbourne celebrates with her son

There were lighter moments among Kelly’s birthday posts, too.

She shared a video dancing with her young son in their living room to 50 Cent’s In Da Club.

Both wore skeleton costumes, with Kelly adding a witch’s hat for their Halloween-themed dance.

Another photograph showed her relaxing in bed while her son slept on her. In the caption, she described birthday cuddles with him as her favourite way to celebrate.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne addresses bodyshaming comments as she asks: ‘What do you expect me to look like right now?’

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