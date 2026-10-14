Princess Charlotte has a special cricket gift after her father Prince William accepted an England shirt for her on Tuesday.

HELLO! reports that England women’s captain Nat Sciver-Brunt presented the shirt to Prince William outside Buckingham Palace. The red and blue T20 shirt features the embroidered Three Lions crest and is for the 2026/2027 season.

The gift follows a rather different London outing for Charlotte, who reportedly travelled with her mother on the Elizabeth line.

Prince William played cricket outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess Charlotte and Catherine spotted on the Elizabeth line

A fellow passenger spotted Charlotte and Princess Catherine travelling through central London, HELLO! reported.

A source told the magazine that the pair chatted briefly with people sitting opposite them. Security accompanied mother and daughter throughout the journey.

However, the source said their security team tried to keep the experience as ordinary as possible. Catherine held Charlotte’s hand as they got off at Tottenham Court Road, the source added.

The source said: “They seemed very relaxed and were chatting together, smiling.”

They also said Catherine spent a couple of minutes looking at her phone during the journey. Their conversation with the passengers opposite was brief, according to the account.

Prince William joins cricket stars on the Mall

The shirt presentation followed around 10 minutes of cricket on the Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace.

William joined a line-up including Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly, Harry Brook and radio presenter Greg James. His batting earned praise, although his bowling apparently needed some improvement, HELLO! reported.

Sciver-Brunt also took part in the Cricket on the Mall event, ahead of next month’s Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai.

William then met members of the public during a short walkabout before receiving Charlotte’s shirt.

It wasn’t the only item he had recently collected for his daughter. During his Somerset visit last week, William also received a handwritten letter for Charlotte from a fan, according to reports.

The Prince of Wales was given the cricket shirt for Princess Charlotte (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess Charlotte’s interest in cricket

The shirt ties in with a sport Charlotte has already tried publicly. Her birthday video earlier this year showed her bowling on a beach.

Former England player Michael Atherton praised her technique while writing for The Times. He highlighted her straight bowling arm and run-up.

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He wrote: “It’s great to see a female royal who loves cricket.”

HELLO! also reports that Charlotte plays cricket at school and enjoys gymnastics, ballet, football and swimming. The magazine says it emerged in August that she also plays for an out-of-school netball team.

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