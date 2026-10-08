Hayden Panettiere’s ex Wladimir Klitschko ‘vows to pay late star’s tax bill’ in bid to protect estate for daughter Kaya

Wladimir Klitschko plans to advance about $30,000 for Hayden Panettiere’s expected state and federal income tax bill.

Court papers obtained by the Daily Mail set out the former boxer’s proposal and the approaching filing deadline.

The documents say Hayden’s 2025 returns face an extended filing deadline of October 15, 2026. They estimate that roughly $30,000 is owed.

Late filing could add interest and penalties, reducing the assets eventually available to the actress’ daughter.

The former couple’s custody arrangements for their daughter, Kaya, changed in 2018, when Hayden transferred full custody to Wladimir. Kaya, now 11, is described in the filing as Hayden’s sole heir.

Hayden had a daughter with Wladimir (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Wladimir Klitschko seeks to protect daughter’s inheritance

Wladimir filed a petition last month seeking temporary guardianship of his daughter’s estate.

That role would allow him to manage assets on her behalf while probate arrangements are established. The estate has been reported as worth $6 million, although the court process remains ongoing.

The papers say no personal representative is currently in place to protect Hayden’s estate.

In them, Wladimir says he “intends to advance his own funds” for the tax payment. He would later seek reimbursement from the probate estate, subject to any required court approval.

His request therefore aims to meet the deadline without leaving the estate exposed to extra charges. The filing warns those costs would directly affect the inheritance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klitschko (@klitschko)

Claims over Hayden Panettiere’s property

A separate October 5 filing raises further concerns about personal items which allegedly belonged to Hayden.

Wladimir claims a non-family member formerly connected to her sold certain possessions to a pawn shop. The filing says those items are believed to include jewellery.

It adds that the shop declined to provide details without contact from law enforcement. These remain allegations contained within legal documents.

Hayden died in August (Credit: Janet Mayer/Shutterstock)

Hayden Panettiere’s death and acting career

Hayden died aged 36 on August 16 at a home in Greenville, South Carolina.

Her confirmed cause of death was the accidental toxic effects of several drugs, including fentanyl.

She became widely known as Claire Bennet in Heroes. Hayden later played country singer Juliette Barnes across six seasons of Nashville.

That performance earned her two Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actress. Her film work included Remember the Titans, Scream 4 and Scream VI.

Hayden and Wladimir reportedly began dating in 2009, separated in 2011, and reunited two years later. They became engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter the following year.

Their relationship ended again in 2018, although they were said to have remained amicable.

ED! has contacted Wladimir’s representatives for comment.

Read more: James Blunt breaks silence on speculation that he was ‘famous British singer’ Hayden Panettiere was put in bed with at 18

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