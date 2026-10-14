Family of man mauled to death by tiger hits out at ‘offensive’ online content as Donald Trump shares video of incident

William Chapman’s family pleaded for distressing content to stop being shared online after their son was mauled to death by a tiger.

William, 23, died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday, October 10, after entering its enclosure.

Since the incident, clips have appeared online appearing to show William in the enclosure as the tiger approached him.

According to reports, Donald Trump has since posted an AI-generated tiger video where the US president grappled with a tiger before embracing it.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, his family said offensive online content was causing them severe distress.

They pleaded: “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.”

Donald Trump shared an AI video of a tiger following the attack (Credit: Shutterstock/Annabelle Gordon/Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

William Chapman’s family ask for privacy after tiger attack

They described William as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” who shared a close bond with his family. Also, they said they were devastated and struggling to process his death.

His relatives said he had experienced “significant mental illness” for several years and had been prescribed strong medication. They stressed that the coroner would determine whether this had played any part in his death.

They asked people to respect that process and hoped authorities would establish why he had entered the enclosure.

The family also asked people not to approach them or their homes. They requested that nobody retrieve further material from William’s or his family’s social media accounts.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts

As reported by The Telegraph, the president initially shared footage of William being attacked with his 13 million Truth Social followers on Tuesday evening. The clip did not show the moment William died. He wrote: “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.”

He subsequently posted a separate montage appearing to show other people being attacked by lions, accompanied by upbeat music.

Wednesday morning’s AI-generated clip appeared to mimic the original footage, according to reports.

ITV correspondent Katy Rickitt discussed the family’s appeal on Good Morning Britain. The programme did not show the videos out of respect for William’s relatives.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park investigation continues

City of Doncaster Council announced a health and safety investigation on Monday. The council, which licenses the park, said it was working with police and health agencies.

Police said William had been visiting alone. Emergency services were called shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The park remained closed on Wednesday, its fifth day shut following the attack. Altai, the Amur tiger involved, will not be euthanised.

William’s former stage school, Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, has also paid tribute to him. Writing on Facebook, the school offered condolences to his family and remembered his development as a performer.

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