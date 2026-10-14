Katie Price denies vendetta against ex-husband Kieran Hayler amid rape court case

Katie Price has denied pursuing a vendetta against ex-husband Kieran Hayler during cross-examination at his ongoing trial.

The Evening Standard reported her evidence at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (Oct 13), where she appeared behind a screen.

Her ex-husband Kieran Hayler denies three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl. The alleged offences took place in West Sussex in 2016.

Katie also described the emotional impact of revisiting messages during her testimony. She said she had experienced a breakdown at the time and had gone to the Priory.

Kieran has denied three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price questioned about messages

The court previously heard Katie had messaged the girl after hearing claims that Kieran had kissed her.

In another message, Katie offered to make her a star. Asked what she meant, Katie described the wording as a figure of speech and denied having an agenda.

She told the court she could not remember the full exchange when it was put before her. Katie said seeing the messages was distressing, adding that she had blocked them out through therapy.

Kieran Hayler’s defence challenges Katie Price

Defence lawyer Arlette Piercy suggested Katie had maintained a vendetta against Kieran over several years.

Katie rejected that suggestion and told the court: “I don’t have any venom against Kieran, it was amicable when we split.”

Questioning also covered Kieran’s affair with the couple’s nanny. Katie said the affair had lasted 10 months.

She told jurors she had chosen the nanny hoping Kieran would not cheat on her again.

The defence maintains Katie began a campaign against him following their marriage breakdown. It argues that the allegations form part of that campaign.

Katie said the allegations had shocked her (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price’s earlier court evidence

On Monday (Oct 12), Katie said the allegations had shocked her. She told jurors she had confronted Kieran about the allegations.

Questioned by prosecutor Ryan Richter, Katie said she could not remember his specific response. However, she said he had consistently denied wrongdoing.

She also said she had not discussed the allegations face to face with the girl.

Kieran, 39, was married to Katie at the time of the alleged offences. Their relationship broke down in 2018, and they divorced in 2021.

The trial continues.

Read more: Katie Price reveals terminally ill mum Amy has days to live in heartbreaking update

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