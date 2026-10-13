Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston leads tributes to on-screen son RJ Mitte following his tragic death at 34

Bryan Cranston has paid tribute to his Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte following reports of his death at age 34.

His representative said RJ died by suicide, though police said the official cause and manner of death remained pending.

Bryan revealed they had exchanged messages just weeks earlier and were trying to arrange lunch.

Writing about the loss, he said: “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

Bryan Cranston remembers RJ Mitte and their Breaking Bad bond

Bryan first met RJ when he was 14, after he landed the role of Walter White Jr. Filming on the pilot began in February 2007.

He also remembered the enthusiasm RJ brought to playing his on-screen son.

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination,” he wrote.

“Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid,” he then said.

The star then wrote about how he watched RJ grow into a “really fine actor” and become a vocal advocate for disabled actors.

RJ Mitte has died (Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA/Shutterstock)

Stars remember RJ Mitte following his tragic death

Bryan added: “It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, also shared his grief with The Hollywood Reporter: “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news.”

Aaron also encouraged anyone reading his statement to remember they were loved and not alone.

Dean Norris, who played RJ’s uncle in the show, took to X to pay tribute. “Oh my God! Was working, just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking; I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family,” he wrote.

RJ was on all five seasons of Breaking Bad (Credit: Gage Skidmore/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

RJ Mitte death: police investigation remains ongoing

Brownsville Police Department said officers received a call at 12.50pm on Monday and found RJ dead at his home. According to police, an investigation was ongoing.

A medical examiner was due to establish the official cause following an autopsy.

RJ appeared throughout Breaking Bad’s five seasons, which aired between 2008 and 2013. He lived with cerebral palsy, as did his character.

Beyond acting, his representative highlighted his work promoting disability awareness and inclusion.

Bryan also recalled his advocacy for performers with disabilities and his leadership of a philanthropic organisation supporting disabled people.

If this story has affected you, Samaritans is available around the clock, every day of the year. You can call free on 116 123 for someone to listen.

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