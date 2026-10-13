Jennifer Lopez’s plans to ‘retire’ amid public backlash: ‘She doesn’t want to be a curse’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly considering quitting acting after recent film setbacks left her questioning her future.

The Sun claims disappointing reviews and releases have shaken the singer and actress’ confidence. A source said she discussed her career with family and friends over the summer.

Separately, her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, recently praised her performances in an interview with Variety.

The retirement claims concern acting specifically, with music and producing reportedly among Jennifer’s alternatives. They describe her weighing her options, rather than a settled decision to retire.

J-Lo is considering quitting acting (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez reportedly questions her acting future

According to The Sun’s source, Jennifer has been reviewing ongoing projects and considering how recent roles affected her confidence.

They claimed poor reviews have made her question whether performing on camera is worth the stress.

“She also knows that some actors and actresses may be against working with her because she has had many flops in her last few movies. She doesn’t want to be a ‘curse’ or a ‘bad influence’ on movie projects,” they claimed.

Her wider reputation is also reportedly on her mind. The source claimed she worries unsuccessful films could overshadow her achievements and affect her music projects.

They suggested Jennifer wants to protect the rest of her career, even if that means leaving acting behind.

Several of the star’s films have been flops (Credit: Cyril Pecquenard/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez’s recent films faced setbacks

The Sun put Kiss of the Spider Woman’s takings at $1.8 million, against a $30 million budget. Ben was a producer on the musical adaptation, which Jennifer had championed.

The newspaper also highlighted criticism of her self-funded, $20 million project, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. It described the reception to her Netflix sci-fi film Atlas as lukewarm.

Earlier releases paint a very different picture. Maid in Manhattan reportedly earned around $174 million worldwide following its 2002 release.

Home, which featured Jennifer’s voice, made $386 million worldwide in 2015, according to The Sun.

Her music has also delivered a recent success. The newspaper reported that Save Me Tonight, her collaboration with David Guetta, topped Billboard’s Dance chart this year.

ED! has contacted Jennifer’s representatives for comment.

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s acting

Variety asked Ben about Jennifer’s awards snubs for Kiss of the Spider Woman and Hustlers.

He said: “I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for what she can do.”

Ben also argued that commercial success and awards voting do not always match his own taste. He added: “At the end of the day, it’s just a bunch of people voting on movie prizes.”

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