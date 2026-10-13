Molly-Mae Hague reveals health scare with baby son Midas as she admits ‘he’s breaking my heart’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she was left in tears while coping with her baby son Midas’ worrying health scare.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, she described a difficult morning that left her unable to make a scheduled appointment.

Molly-Mae told the camera: “I’m really not sleeping well at the minute, like at all. I’m getting a couple hours a night max, and Midas has got his first cold and is just so, so upset and sensitive.”

She added: “I’ve had a really big cry. I’ve let it all out. Let all the emotions out.”

Later in the vlog, Molly-Mae said her four-month-old son Midas had been examined by a doctor after what she thought was his first cold worsened. The doctor raised RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, as a possibility. Neither RSV nor bronchiolitis has been confirmed.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her son Midas’ health scare (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague shares doctor’s concerns for Midas

According to Molly-Mae, the doctor said his chest sounded clear during the examination. However, she felt he was unwell and wanted to complete a thorough check.

A device placed on his finger repeatedly failed to produce an oxygen reading. Molly-Mae praised the doctor for continuing to try rather than abandoning that part of the examination.

She said she was relieved they had sought medical attention. Seeing her son become upset so easily had been particularly painful, she explained.

Molly-Mae said: “If you look at him the wrong way right now he’s in a bundle of tears. He’s breaking my heart when the crying is that really sad, heartbreaking cry.”

The 27-year-old also explained why she had stayed away from online searches: “I didn’t really want to start Googling and looking at things because that’s when I’m going to terrify myself.”

According to the NHS, RSV usually produces cold-like symptoms. However, it can be serious for young babies. It can lead to bronchiolitis, a chest infection which can cause breathing problems and sometimes needs hospital treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague describes sleepless nights with Midas

The scare comes as Molly-Mae balances caring for two children with running her fashion business, Maebe.

She shares Midas and three-year-old daughter Bambi with boxer Tommy Fury, also 27. Molly-Mae described weekends with two children as even tougher than they had been with one.

She said an Owlet monitoring sock had been offering her reassurance during the unsettled nights with Midas. The device tracks oxygen levels, although she stressed it was not something she could trust completely.

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She gave one indication of how broken their sleep had become: “Last night his Owlet said he woke up eleven times.”

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