Loose Women star Brenda Edwards reveals ‘money worries’ that are keeping her up at night

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has revealed she turns to music when money worries make it difficult to settle at night.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (October 13), the singer explained how she tries to switch off.

Her comments came during a discussion about research linking financial overthinking with sleepless nights. Charlene White asked whether Brenda found herself overthinking at that time of day.

Brenda told her fellow panellists: “Well, when it comes to money worries, it doesn’t matter whether it’s day or night for me.”

Brenda opened up about her worries (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards turns to music for money worries

Rather than dwelling on those thoughts, Brenda said she now puts on music and chooses something light. She explained that this helps her get away from the worries and works for her at night.

The conversation also touched on the time she needs to unwind after working at the theatre. For Brenda, arriving home doesn’t mean she’s immediately ready for bed.

She explained: “If I get home at half past 10, then I’ll probably get into bed about midnight.”

Brenda was appearing alongside Charlene, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter for Tuesday’s edition of the ITV programme.

Brenda’s son Jamal died at age 31 (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards previously discussed grief on Loose Women

Brenda’s latest comments follow a separate, emotional conversation about grief on the programme earlier this year.

That discussion touched on Kelly Osbourne’s account of struggling after her father Ozzy’s death. Brenda commended Kelly and reflected on the difficulty of telling others how she was really feeling.

She recalled saying she was fine when asked about coping after the death of her son, Jamal Edwards. At the time, Brenda explained that she hadn’t wanted to discuss it while processing her loss.

She also spoke about not wanting to place her grief on someone else, even when they asked.

Jamal died aged 31 after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia. He founded music platform SB.TV, which helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran.

During that earlier discussion, Brenda said: “I find it so comforting to hear stories about Jamal all the time. I love it, and I get messages from people, and it’s really comforting. But there’s such a wave.”

She then became tearful and was unable to finish her next sentence. Host Kaye Adams reached across to comfort her.

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