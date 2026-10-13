Lorraine Kelly reveals the reason she’s lost weight over the past six months makes her ‘worry’

Lorraine Kelly has credited giving up alcohol in April with her weight loss over the past six months.

The 66-year-old made the admission while speaking to Gyles Brandreth on her ITV programme, Lorraine.

She also said she felt better after stopping drinking. But the change prompted a frank reflection about how much alcohol she had previously been consuming.

Lorraine revealed she quit drinking (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly explains her decision to quit alcohol

Gyles, 78, was discussing his new book and the subject of living longer when alcohol came up. The author and broadcaster suggested booze should be avoided.

Lorraine explained: “I came off the booze in April and actually that’s how I’ve managed to lose all the weight.”

However, she also wondered what the difference might reveal about her old drinking habits.

“Which makes me worry. I must have been drinking far too much,” she admitted.

Lorraine opened up about gaining weight during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly recalls lockdown weight gain

Lorraine has previously spoken about the effect lockdown had on her eating habits and confidence.

In an earlier interview with The Sun, she recalled being a confident size 10 before the pandemic. Her lockdown weight gain followed a shift away from her usual food choices.

She recalled starting the day with doughnuts, rather than the more sensible breakfast of porridge she once chose.

In the evenings, chocolate platters became part of her routine as she settled down to binge-watch Netflix.

By the end of 2021, she said she had gained a stone and a half, reaching a size 14.

The impact went beyond the number on a clothing label. She described losing confidence when her work wardrobe no longer fitted.

“My confidence hit rock bottom – especially as I couldn’t fit into my work wardrobe any longer,” she said.

Ross King noticed Lorraine’s changed appearance

The change had already caught the attention of Lorraine’s entertainment reporter Ross King back in September.

He commented on her new look after she returned from the programme’s summer break. Lorraine explained that alcohol was not the only thing she had given up.

She told him: “No booze and no chocolate and no anything like that and trying really hard. I feel better, I do feel better”.

Lorraine is not the only ITV daytime presenter to have stopped drinking. Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid quit alcohol in 2019 after receiving a health warning from doctors.

Read more: Anthea Turner, 66, insists she looks 10 years younger as she shows off results from non-surgical facelift: ‘My goodness me, I can see a difference’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.