Anthea Turner, 66, insists she looks 10 years younger as she shows off results from non-surgical facelift: ‘My goodness me, I can see a difference’

Anthea Turner says her non-surgical facelift results have left bus drivers questioning whether she qualifies for her Freedom Pass.

The 66-year-old has revealed the outcome of six monthly treatments, MailOnline reports.

She joked that she had needed to persuade them she really was 66. People had also complimented her skin, she said, prompting questions when she told them about the treatment.

Anthea before and after her procedure (Photo: Lynton.co.uk)

Anthea Turner reveals non-surgical facelift results

Before starting the course, the former GMTV presenter had been feeling less confident about her appearance. Loose skin around her neck and jawline particularly bothered her.

Her before-and-after photographs showed her appearance eight months apart. Seeing them together for the first time, Anthea said she could spot a change.

She said: “My goodness me, I can see a difference.”

Anthea described improvements around her jawline and in the appearance of the skin on her neck. She also felt the treatment had made a difference around her cheeks and eyes.

Anthea admits she can see a difference (Credit: Lynton.co.uk)

Anthea chose a gradual treatment plan

At the beginning of the year, Anthea visited Bodyvie in Kew, an aesthetic clinic in Richmond, to ask about non-surgical options.

She had researched possible treatments before seeking advice. The clinic recommended Focus Dual for her skin and age, she said.

Her priorities included a natural-looking result and little disruption to her routine.

Anthea explained: “I wanted something that was safe, effective and very little downtime.”

Together with her clinician, she chose a cautious, gradual approach. She was keen to care for her skin without sacrificing the fullness already in her face.

She said: “I don’t want to lose the plumpness that I already have in my face, that I’ve held on to.”

The Focus Dual system uses microneedling and radiofrequency technology. Anthea underwent full face and neck treatments, with each appointment taking about an hour, according to MailOnline.

Numbing cream was applied before the procedure began. Anthea rated the discomfort at around three out of ten, or possibly less.

Minimal recovery time was another priority for her. She said she might look slightly pink the next day, but could cover that with make-up.

Anthea’s non-surgical facelift has made her look younger (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anthea plans maintenance treatments

MailOnline puts the cost of her treatments at £500 per session. Anthea viewed the course as a worthwhile investment in her appearance and confidence.

She now intends to have a maintenance treatment every three to four months.

She also stressed that her experience involved completing a full course, rather than expecting results from one appointment.

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