Russell Brand referred to as ‘a calculated and manipulative sexual predator’ as rape and assault trial begins

Russell Brand was a “sexual predator”, a prosecutor alleged, as his trial opened at Southwark Crown Court today (Oct 14). He denies all seven charges against him.

The Mirror reports that the case concerns six women and allegations dating from 1999 to 2009. The 51-year-old faces three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

Russell arrived at the London court with his wife Laura Gallacher on Wednesday. Television crews and journalists were there to film their arrival.

Russell’s trial in court starts today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand jury hears specific allegations

Jurors heard an allegation concerning a woman working at MTV in 2001. The prosecution alleged Russell grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the toilets.

The Sun reports that jurors also heard an allegation of rape at a Bournemouth hotel following a Labour conference. The woman was in her twenties, and the prosecution alleged Russell pushed her onto a bed.

The prosecution described several alleged locations: workplaces, his home, a hotel room and a bar toilet.

Russell prosecutor outlines her case

Opening the prosecution case, Riel Karmy-Jones KC described Russell’s alleged conduct.

She said: “He was ruthless, calculated and manipulative, and the prosecution say – a sexual predator.”

The prosecutor alleged Russell could be charming when seeking something from women. She claimed he then became demanding and entitled.

Her account distinguished women who objected from those she said had no chance to react to his advances.

She said the six women had come forward independently and did not know each other then or now. She linked their encounters with Russell to employment, social events and his comedy performances.

Jurors heard that Russell’s career changed during the period covered by the allegations. He moved from stand-up gigs into television presenting and acting.

Russell’s trial could last over two months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand trial could last ten weeks

The court selected 12 jurors after questioning prospective candidates about their exposure to allegations concerning Russell in 2023.

Those questions included whether they had watched a Channel 4 documentary or read a newspaper article about the allegations.

The trial could run for up to ten weeks. The prosecution’s case is scheduled to take around four weeks.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan is overseeing proceedings, with Ian Winter KC representing Russell.

Legal restrictions prevent naming any of the complainants. All six are expected to give evidence in person from behind a screen.

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