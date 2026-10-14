Beverley Callard reveals ‘dreadful reaction’ to medication amid cancer battle

Beverley Callard has revealed a “dreadful reaction” to new medication left her feeling seriously unwell amid her breast cancer treatment.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday evening, the actress said one medicine had clashed with another she already took. She is also still waiting for stomach biopsy results, adding to her frustration.

Fans offered support, with one follower recognising how difficult the wait for answers can be. Others sent love to Beverley and her husband, Jon McEwan, and encouraged her to look after herself.

One wrote: “Look after yourself, you look fab, I’m sorry you haven’t got your results back yet.”

Another said: “Sending you positive thoughts and a hug.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “Beverley, you are a very strong lady, stay positive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard gives medication update amid cancer treatment

Beverley, 69, said she had felt particularly ill on Monday, before noticing an improvement the following day.

She said: “I’ve stopped taking the one that caused the problems, and I’ve been much better today.”

Before the weekend, Beverley reported stomach erosion and chronic inflammation following a hospital appointment. She said her consultant planned to prescribe two antibiotics and another medicine intended to protect her stomach.

However, she had not received the biopsy results by the time she recorded Tuesday’s video.

Earlier this year, Beverley announced her breast cancer diagnosis. She subsequently underwent an operation and completed a course of radiotherapy.

The actress became a familiar face as Liz McDonald, spending around 30 years on and off Coronation Street. Around the time of her diagnosis, she moved to Ireland with Jon to take on a new role.

She has also spoken about a separate health scare at work. Last month, Beverley revealed she had lost consciousness on the Fair City set.

She said an ambulance was called and paramedics checked her before allowing her home to rest. At the time, Beverley said she could not explain what had happened.

Beverley Callard has shared a health update with fans amid her cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard plans Fair City return

Despite feeling unwell this week, Beverley said she expected to return to work on Fair City on Wednesday. She plays Lily Patterson in the Irish drama.

Ahead of that planned return, she had managed a trip to get her nails done on Tuesday afternoon. She admitted she had not felt like going, but had gone ahead with the appointment.

Read more: Beverley Callard announces joyful dog adoption news amid cancer

There was also a lighter family update involving Jon’s mum, Crystal, who is staying with them. Beverley said her mother-in-law was enjoying herself, while Jon had been looking after them both.

Praising her husband, she added: “He’s definitely a keeper, yes, he is indeed!”

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