Swimsuit-clad Denise Van Outen, 52, defies age as she soaks up the sun in ‘stunning’ update: ‘Like a fine wine’

Denise Van Outen has shared fresh beach selfies from Portugal, wearing a Burberry swimsuit during her latest getaway.

The 52-year-old uploaded the pictures to Instagram on Wednesday. She posed by the coast, finishing her holiday look with sunglasses, a gold necklace and stacked bracelets.

The update follows Denise’s candid comments about reclaiming some freedom as her teenage daughter becomes increasingly independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE VAN OUTEN💫 (@vanouten_denise)

Denise Van Outen shares Portugal beach photos in swimsuit

The designer one-piece took centre stage as Denise photographed herself during a day beside the sea.

Her sunglasses shielded her eyes, while the jewellery added gold accents to the simple beach look. It was a relaxed update from the presenter, who has shared several holiday and beach moments this year.

Earlier in 2026, Denise visited Mersea Island beach in Essex while wearing a white bikini. She captioned those pictures with a simple explanation.

“Took myself off to the beach today to clean my beach hut,” Denise said.

The Portugal pictures instead show Denise enjoying a holiday beach day abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE VAN OUTEN💫 (@vanouten_denise)

‘You’ve still got it’

Her followers were quick to share their praise, with one user writing: “You’ve still got it Denise.”

“Like a fine wine,” another person shared.

“Beautiful,” a third remarked.

“Stunning,” a fourth added with multiple flame emoji.

Denise shares a daughter with Lee Mead (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise on finding more freedom

Denise recently told the Daily Mail that turning 52 had coincided with a welcome change at home.

She said her daughter is now more independent in certain areas, giving Denise room to relax. Parenthood had brought constant concern, she explained, particularly around raising her child well and keeping her safe.

“I feel like you get your freedom back a little bit. You get a bit of a second wind.”

Denise described stepping back slightly now that her daughter is older, rather than carrying the same daily worry. She said 52 felt particularly enjoyable because greater independence had created more space in her own life.

Denise welcomed her daughter in 2010 with ex-husband Lee Mead, a West End performer. The pair married in 2009 and separated in 2013.

They have continued co-parenting, although Denise said she handled much of the parenting herself. She acknowledged that those years could be very challenging.

Read more: Denise Van Outen, 52, defies age in bondage dress as fan declares ‘you still look 25’

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