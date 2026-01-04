The Masked Singer delivered another jaw-dropper tonight (January 4), as Teabag became the latest celebrity to be unmasked – and it turned out to be rapper Professor Green.

Earlier in Sunday’s episode, Emperor Penguin took to the stage with the Antarctic Funkeys before being revealed as comedian Matt Lucas.

Fresh from his own surprise unveiling, Matt then joined the panel to help guess the remaining famous faces hidden behind the masks.

Yak and Teabag landed in the bottom two tonight (Credit: ITV)

Teabag on Masked Singer

Elsewhere, the competition stepped up a gear with the introduction of six brand-new characters: Teabag, Monkey Business, Yak, Toastie, Conkers and Arctic Fox.

After all six had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourites. Unfortunately for Teabag and Yak, they nervously faced the bottom two.

Following their performances, Mo Gilligan revealed the panel’s decision to save Yak. That meant Teabag’s Masked Singer journey came to an abrupt end after just one outing.

Before the big reveal, the panel threw out a flurry of final guesses, with names ranging from Richard Osman and Stephen Merchant to Rob Rinder.

When the mask finally came off, Teabag was unveiled as British rapper Professor Green. The reveal left the panel visibly stunned.

Maya Jama was particularly taken aback, explaining that she and Professor Green are friends and had only spoken to each other a few days earlier.

After his identity was confirmed, Professor Green returned to the stage for one final performance. This time, however, without the Teabag costume.

Teabag was unveiled as Professor Green (Credit: ITV)

‘Did not expect Professor Green’

Just like the panel, viewers at home did not see the reveal coming and were quick to share their reactions online.

“Can’t imagine anyone got that – go Professor Green,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Did not expect Professor Green,” another admitted.

“That reveal is MENTALLLLL,” a third commented.

“I am stunned at Professor Green and so raging that I didn’t guess it, why were his clues so hard pls,” a fourth added.

“Well I was not guessing Professor Green! It was a Green Teabag after all!” a fifth joked.

“Respect to @professorgreen – had absolutely no idea!!! Well played!!!” another viewer posted.

Teabag became the second contestant voted out of the 2026 series. On Saturday night (January 3), Disc Jockey was unmasked as Alex Jones.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 10, 2026.

