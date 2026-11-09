Bob Mortimer, 67, reveals beloved food he’s been forced to cut back on following emergency triple heart bypass

Comedian Bob Mortimer has revealed the tough restriction on his cheese intake following his emergency triple heart bypass.

The 67-year-old discussed his diet on the latest episode of Romesh Ranganathan’s podcast.

He has also spoken about muscle loss following shingles, fearing he might never run again.

Bob appeared on Romesh’s podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Bob Mortimer explains his cheese restriction following emergency triple heart bypass

During their conversation, Bob described trying to cut back on the amount of animal fat he eats.

“I have a lot of sugar, right? I’ve tried to reduce my animal fat intake,” he admitted.

Before, Bob used to put 16 spoons of sugar in his tea. However, he has since made changes to his diet and exercise routine.

Romesh recalled a conversation at a Last One Laughing press day about limiting cheese to a matchbox-sized portion.

In response, Bob replied: “That’s the advice. It’s tough, if you like your cheese. I love animal fat.”

The exchange described a strict limit on a food he loves, rather than an outright ban.

Bob underwent his emergency triple heart bypass in 2015. His latest comments offer an insight into how he manages his lifestyle following that operation.

Bob admits he loves animal fat (Credit: YouTube)

Bob Mortimer shares how he keeps active

Alongside the dietary changes, Bob explained that he takes medication and does some exercise, including using weights.

He also described walking trips with his wife. Around once every six weeks, the couple hire an Airbnb and head out walking together.

Bob said he can still manage five or six miles.

His mobility has previously been a concern. On Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, he described the preceding year as his worst for health.

At that point, his consultant indicated he was heading towards 80 percent muscle recovery following shingles. Bob nevertheless remained uncertain about whether he would be able to run again.

Read more: Russell Brand receives prison sentence of 10 years and six months after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.