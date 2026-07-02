Former X Factor winner Joe McElderry has hit back after an online troll mocked his appearance, saying he feels “the fittest I’ve been in a very long time”.

As reported by The Sun, the singer responded after a social media user accused him of “piling on weight” in a cruel post.

Joe, 35, reposted the image on Instagram. The follower shared a picture of Austin Powers character Fat B*****d and wrote: “Piling the wieght [sic] back on aren’t you.”

Joe did not let it slide. He answered with a joke and corrected the spelling too.

He replied: “Aye huge Nick!”

Joe then added: “Also it’s spelled weight, I before E except after C.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Mcelderry (@joemcelderryofficial)

Why X Factor star Joe McElderry chose to say more

After that exchange, Joe expanded on the issue in a longer Instagram post. He urged people to stop commenting on other people’s bodies.

He wrote: “Why are we still having conversations about people’s bodies… from complete strangers? It’s such an odd thing to me.”

Joe said social media has mostly been positive for him over the years. Still, he acknowledged the downside.

He said: “I suppose you can’t have all the positives of social media without some of the negatives, and I know I’m very lucky to have had such a positive experience online over the years.

“Somehow, I’ve managed to stay pretty level-headed through it all… NO IDEA how!”

When Joe McElderry won The X Factor in 2009 Joe McElderry won the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009 at the age of 18. He reached the final alongside Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon.

He was mentored by Cheryl during the live shows.

His winner’s single was a cover of Miley Cyrus song The Climb.

The series aired on ITV and helped launch his recording career.

He said the issue goes beyond one nasty message. He pointed to the effect it can have on younger people.

Joe wrote: “But I suppose the point of this post is really for the younger generation. Please stop this kind of negativity online.

“Comments about people’s bodies can be so damaging and only create a horrible narrative across social media.”

X Factor star Joe McElderry, pictured here in March, insisted he feels the “fittest I’ve been in a very long time” (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

His message was bigger than one troll

X Factor star Joe made clear he did not feel he owed anyone an explanation. Even so, he wanted to state exactly how he feels.

He wrote: “For the record, I feel the fittest I’ve been in a very long time. I’m happy, I’m healthy, and not that I owe anyone an explanation… but as I said last week: LET PEOPLE LIVE.”

He continued: “I’m absolutely fine! I can take it with a pinch of salt. But not everyone can, and that’s why it’s important we all try to create a bit more positivity online.

“Anyway… have a lush day, everyone.”

The comments arrived as fresh attention returned to Joe’s career. He is preparing new music 17 years after winning The X Factor on ITV in 2009.

Joe, pictured here in 2017, rose to fame on The X Factor (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Joe shot to fame when he won the show at 18. He beat Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon in the final.

Since then, he has built a career in music and theatre. Joe still remains closely linked with the era that made him famous.

The Sun also reported that he has returned with a new track called Love Me Out Loud. He also plans to head back into the studio for another single.

Joe McElderry’s career after The X Factor After The X Factor, Joe McElderry released music including his debut album Wide Awake.

He later appeared in pop and musical theatre productions, building a stage career alongside his recording work.

He won the second series of Popstar to Operastar in 2011.

He has remained publicly associated with The X Factor era while continuing to release new material.

He recently said of his bond with fellow contestants from the ITV show: “Nobody understands what any of us went through on that show at that time, apart from us.

“Although we’re not all best friends, we are bonded in a way.”

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