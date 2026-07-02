GMB star Andi Peters had an awkward live TV moment when he forgot Adil Ray’s name during a handover today.

The ITV presenter appeared on Thursday morning’s show from Tower of London. He swapped his usual Costa del Sol backdrop for a much more local setting.

Andi fronted his regular competition segment and urged viewers to enter for a huge cash prize. Then the handover back to the studio went badly wrong.

As reported by Metro, he said: “I’m off to St Paul’s Cathedral now, Ranvir and…”

He paused and tried to remember who sat beside Ranvir Singh. Ranvir tried to help, but Andi spoke over her.

Instead, he asked: “Who’s on the show today?”

Who is Adil Ray? Presenter and broadcaster profile Adil Ray is a British presenter, comedian, actor and writer. He is known as a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and for creating and starring in the BBC comedy Citizen Khan. Born in Birmingham

Worked in radio before moving into television

Created Citizen Khan, which ran on BBC One

Has presented on ITV, including Good Morning Britain

Has also worked on documentaries and factual programmes

GMB star Andi Peters suddenly blanks on air

As Ranvir said “Adil” more loudly, Adil Ray jumped in with perfect timing.

“What?” he said, raising his hands and shaking his head in mock disbelief.

Andi quickly apologised and explained the slip. He said: “Sorry Adil. No, Adil, the thing is, I didn’t sleep last night.

“I just didn’t sleep, and I can feel this fog in my head today.”

Adil did not let the moment turn awkward for long. He leaned into the joke instead.

He replied: “It’s fine John, it’s absolutely fine John, no worries John.”

That made Andi laugh straight away. He fired back: “Exactly, it’s absolutely fine, Michael Underwood.”

The exchange sent both presenters into fits of laughter. Ranvir watched the chaos unfold from the desk.

At one point, she put her head in her hands. That reaction only added to the fun.

Andi Peters suffered a mishap on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Why viewers love these unscripted GMB moments

Live television often creates moments like this. Even experienced presenters can blank when cameras are rolling.

This mix-up also fits a wider pattern on the ITV breakfast show. Good Morning Britain often delivers unscripted chaos.

Recent unscripted Good Morning Britain moments Good Morning Britain has featured several unscripted on-air moments in recent weeks. Mr Blobby appeared on the programme and the segment descended into chaos

Kate Garraway toppled out of her chair during the mayhem

Festival footage shown on air briefly included an expletive

ITV later apologised for the accidental appearance of the expletive

Only last week Mr Blobby caused havoc on the programme. Kate Garraway even toppled out of her chair during the mayhem.

Earlier this month, the show drew attention after an expletive appeared on screen in festival footage. ITV later addressed that incident directly.

At the time, an ITV spokesperson said: “We apologise to any viewers offended by the accidental appearance of the expletive, which was featured in concert footage.”

This time, though, the mood stayed playful from start to finish. Adil appeared to take the mistake in good spirits as Andi headed off for his next check-in from St Paul’s Cathedral.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Let us know via our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.