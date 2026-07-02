Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has recalled the terrifying moment she was accidentally stabbed on stage while pregnant during a live pantomime.

The Atomic Kitten star, now 43, said the drama unfolded at the Liverpool Empire. She was playing Peter Pan at the time.

Natasha was expecting her third child, Alfie, when the accident happened. That detail makes the story even more alarming.

How Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton’s festive show turned chaotic in seconds

The singer looked back on the incident while discussing standout moments from her showbiz career. She described the whole thing as “chaotic”.

She said: “I did panto with Henry Winkler, the Fonz.”

That Christmas production also featured fellow Liverpudlians Les Dennis and DJ Rick Vaughn. It should have been a fun family show, but one scene went badly wrong.

According to Daily Star, Natasha’s co-star carried a sword when he tumbled down the stairs during the live performance. In the chaos, he accidentally stabbed her on stage.

Natasha Hamilton’s children and family timeline Natasha Hamilton is a member of Atomic Kitten and a mother of five. Josh, born in 2002, with Fran Cosgrave

Harry, born in 2004, with Gavin Hatcher

Alfie, born in 2010, with Riad Erraji

Ella, born in 2014, with Ritchie Neville

Kit, born in 2023, with Charles Gay She was pregnant with her third child, Alfie, during the pantomime incident at the Liverpool Empire.

The story stands out because Natasha was pregnant at the time. She was expecting Alfie, her third child, when the accident happened.

Natasha Hamilton went through a horrifying ordeal (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

The moment that left Atomic Kitten fans stunned

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton did not dress up the memory as a minor backstage slip. She made clear it was a frightening moment in front of an audience.

It happened live, with a packed theatre watching events unfold in real time.

Natasha has built a long career in pop and on stage. That makes this panto mishap one of the more jaw-dropping stories from her time in showbiz.

Atomic Kitten: key line-up history Atomic Kitten is a British girl group formed in Liverpool in 1998. Original members included Liz McClarnon, Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.

Heidi Range left before the group’s breakthrough success and was replaced by Natasha Hamilton.

Kerry Katona later left and was replaced by Jenny Frost.

The group’s best-known hits include Whole Again, Eternal Flame and The Tide Is High (Get the Feeling).

Thankfully, she can tell the story now as a wild chapter from her stage life. But at the time, it was clearly a terrifying ordeal.

Read more: Natasha Hamilton reveals family rift following ‘shock’ pregnancy announcement: ‘There’s my support system gone’

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