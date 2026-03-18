Natasha Hamilton reveals family rift following ‘shock’ pregnancy announcement: ‘There’s my support system gone’

Singer Natasha Hamilton has opened up about her “shock” pregnancy that caused a divide in her family.

The Atomic Kitten star is a proud mum to five kids. Natasha welcomed her fifth baby, daughter Kitty, with husband Charles Gay, in August 2023. The Whole Again hitmakers’ children range in age from 23 to 19 months, who all have different dads.

In 2014, Natasha announced she was pregnant with her fourth child, Ella, 10, whom she shares with Five member Ritchie Neville. However, at the time of her pregnancy, she admitted that a lot was going on behind closed doors.

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Natasha shares daughter Ella with Ritchie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Natasha Hamilton opens up about ‘shock’ pregnancy

During an appearance on the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, which went live today (March 18), Natasha opened up about having a baby with Ritchie.

The 43-year-old said she had Ella “quite soon” into her relationship with the boy band star. She explained it came “off the back of a painful divorce”.

“So, I’m not in a great place. But I’ve met someone who I get on really well with. But I had a lot of health issues. I was in and out of hospital with erupted cysts [prior] to falling pregnant with Ella,” Natasha continued.

At the time, she was told by doctors that she would not be able to have any more children. “In my head, I don’t need to go and get this coil put back in. Even though I had one! I was trying to get it put in at a private clinic, never quite got there in time,” Natasha added.

Natasha was told she couldn’t have more children (Credit: YouTube)

‘I was having a baby with someone I didn’t really know’

When she got pregnant with Ella, she said it came as a “massive shock” and “fell out with my family over it”.

Reflecting on the hard time, she insisted “they weren’t happy” with her. She described the situation as “isolating” as she was “close” with her family.

After dealing with a lot of hardships, Natasha declared: “There’s my support system gone, for a little while.”

Natasha revealed she “made amends” with her family in the end. However, she did admit she was having a baby with “someone I don’t really know”.

The mum-of-five said she and Ritchie got along, but noticed quite early on that “things weren’t great”.

Natasha said the pregnancy was “horrendous” as she was “violently ill” for weeks upon weeks.

Read more: Inside boyband Five’s scandalous history as they plan reunion: Drug addiction; double arrest; cheating; suicide attempt

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