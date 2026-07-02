Kyle finds out the truth about mum Amy and Joe Tate, and goes searching for answers in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale left viewers with an emotional twist tonight (Thursday, July 2) as Kyle Winchester finally learned the heartbreaking truth about how his mum Amy Barton died – and why Joe Tate was to blame.

The revelation came after Cain Dingle confronted Graham, before later blurting out the truth to his son. Kyle was left stunned as he discovered the real story behind Amy’s death for the very first time.

Kyle found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kyle discovered the truth about Amy’s death in Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode, Lydia found Graham’s old watch and suggested to Moira that Kyle might have stolen it.

Moira soon spoke to Cain, and together they questioned Kyle about the watch. Kyle explained that Graham was his friend and had given it to him because he thought it would help him.

Unsatisfied by the explanation, Cain headed straight to Home Farm to find out why Graham had taken such an interest in his son.

Graham admitted that he knew about Kyle starting the fires and insisted he had only been trying to look out for him. Cain handed the watch back and made it clear that Graham should stay away from Kyle. He told him that if Kyle needed support, it should come from his own dad.

Later, Kyle couldn’t understand why Cain had returned the watch or why Graham was suddenly being pushed out of his life. Cain then revealed it was because Graham was protecting Joe – the man responsible for Amy’s death.

It was the first time Kyle had ever heard the truth about what really happened to his mum, leaving him completely shocked.

Amy died in February 2025 (Credit: ITV)

How did Amy Barton die and why was Joe Tate responsible?

Back in February 2025, Emmerdale aired its dramatic limo crash stunt, which saw Amy Barton and several other villagers fighting for their lives.

The chain of events all led back to Joe Tate. At the time, Joe was secretly planning to steal his half-brother Noah’s kidney by arranging an operation.

After drugging Noah, Joe left him in a confused state as he wandered into the road. Charity spotted her son while driving the women’s limo and swerved to avoid him.

The vehicle crashed through the ice and into a frozen lake. Suzy Merton died in the accident, while Leyla Harding later lost her life because of the injuries she suffered.

The surviving women carefully made their way across the ice towards safety, but when it was Amy’s turn, the ice broke beneath her. As she sank below the freezing water, she spotted Nate’s dead body trapped underneath.

Tracy managed to pull Amy from the lake and get her to safety, but after being taken to hospital, Amy was suffering from severe hypothermia. She uttered the word ‘Nate’ before going into cardiac arrest for a second time and dying.

Had Joe not drugged Noah, the events that led to the deaths of Suzy, Leyla and Amy would never have unfolded.

Kyle wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Upcoming Emmerdale spoilers see Kyle lash out after learning the truth

Upcoming Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Kyle Winchester struggles to come to terms with what he has discovered.

Determined to get answers, he heads to Home Farm and demands that Kim and Joe tell him whether Joe really killed his mum. The confrontation shocks everyone, and when Graham arrives, Kyle runs off. Cain later learns what has happened and storms over to Home Farm, warning Graham, Kim and Joe to stay away from his son. Joe then forces Graham to decide where his loyalties lie.

Back at home, emotions spill over as Kyle starts a fire in a shed, leaving Monty trapped inside. Cain rescues the dog, but the family are later left heartbroken when Paddy reveals Monty has cancer. As Cain collects Monty from the vets, he reflects on his determination to save the dog while continuing to ignore his own health problems, leaving him facing a life-changing decision.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!