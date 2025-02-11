Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as limousine crashes leave multiple lives in danger

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, two individual limousine crashes leave multiple lives of villagers on the line.

Elsewhere, Noah wakes up in hospital and realises that he might’ve been spiked.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Noah’s rushed to hospital

With Charity swerving the limo to avoid Noah in the road, he’s rushed to hospital. At the hospital, Joe shows his concern for Noah as the doctor suggests that Noah might’ve been spiked.

Noah then starts to experience flashbacks in the private hospital as he tries to figure out who could’ve spiked him…

2. Limo accident

Filled with rage towards Cain, Caleb swerves the limo to avoid an oncoming truck. Meanwhile, Charity swerves the girls’ limo to avoid Noah who looks to have stepped out in front of the vehicle and into the road…

Both limo passengers are thrown about and their lives are put in danger… But, one limo is in an even worse position as it crashes into a frozen lake.

In the limo on the ice, some people aren’t breathing as panic takes over amongst those who come round. Someone starts to fall into the water and is at risk of dying until someone else reaches in and pulls them out. But, will everyone survive?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Lives hang in the balance

Ambulances arrive and take the injured passengers to the hospital as a rush to save lives follows.

Chaos erupts as families await to hear news of their loved ones’ fates, fearing the worst.

By the end of the week, villagers grieve as it’s clear not everyone survives the scary ordeal. But, which villager(s) will meet their maker?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside