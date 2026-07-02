Frankie Dettori crash details have emerged after the racing legend was rushed to hospital following a terrifying road accident in Newmarket.

The 55-year-old suffered several broken ribs and a broken thumb. Another vehicle hit the rear passenger side of the car he was driving on Wednesday evening, according to reports.

His representatives said the impact made the car spin and flip. Doctors are still assessing his injuries, and he remains in hospital for scans and observation.

H Talent Management confirmed the incident in a statement. The team shared the clearest account yet of the frightening smash.

They said: “H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1 July.

“Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.

“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.

“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.

“His focus is now on resting and recovering.”

Frankie Dettori took part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May (Credit: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/Shutterstock)

Frankie Dettori’s frightening ordeal

Dettori has built one of racing’s most famous careers. He has spent 40 years in the sport and won huge support along the way.

The Italian star, who hails from Milan, is a three-time British flat racing champion. He remains one of horse racing’s biggest names.

Frankie Dettori’s biggest career milestones Frankie Dettori is an Italian jockey from Milan who became one of the best-known figures in flat racing.

He is a three-time British flat racing champion.

One of his most famous achievements came at Ascot in September 1996, when he rode all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day.

He last competed in Britain in October 2023, when he won the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot.

He had been due to return in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.

One of his most famous moments came at Ascot in September 1996. That day, he rode all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day.

He has not competed in Britain since winning the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot in October 2023. He had been due to return in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.

There is no official word yet on whether the Frankie Dettori accident will affect those plans. That question now hangs over his comeback.

Frankie Dettori at Epsom racecourse last month (Credit: Mark Chappell/Focus Images Ltd/Shutterstock)

There is more to Frankie than the racetrack

Away from racing, Dettori also built a strong TV profile. He appeared in series 11 of Celebrity Big Brother and series 23 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Frankie Dettori’s TV appearances Frankie Dettori appeared in series 11 of Celebrity Big Brother.

He also took part in series 23 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

He spent 12 days in camp before becoming the first contestant to leave.

His television appearances expanded his profile beyond horse racing.

He spent 12 days in camp before becoming the first contestant to leave. That appearance introduced him to an even wider audience.

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