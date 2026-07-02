GMB viewers were left divided today as Adil Ray made his long-awaited return to the ITV breakfast show alongside Ranvir Singh.

The presenter had been absent from the programme for some time, but on Thursday he was back on the famous sofa to help cover the day’s biggest headlines.

Why GMB got people talking today

Ahead of his return, Adil revealed on Instagram that he would be presenting the show every Thursday throughout July and August.

Sharing his excitement, he wrote: “Some news! Yes, I have not been on in a while, but I’m glad to be on a little over the coming weeks, on what remains one of the most important shows on UK television, during the most important of times.”

He continued: “So many others have left the traditional outlets, so I am fortunate and grateful for the continued opportunity.”

Adil also joked: “And of course, I aim to reflect all of us, especially the Villa fans.”

He finished by thanking viewers, writing: “Thank you for supporting me, everyone, and I hope you will join us @gmb next Thursday.”

The reaction GMB today could not avoid

Not everyone was pleased to see Adil back on screen.

As the programme aired, viewers quickly took to X to share their opinions, with some admitting they switched channels as soon as they realised he was presenting.

Fans weren’t pleased to see Adil (Credit: Youtube / GMB / ITV)

One person wrote: “Switched on, saw that Adil Ray was on, switched off.”

Another posted: “Sorry. Had to turn over today.”

A third commented: “@GMB just switched on, then off again. Can’t bear Adil Ray!!!!!”

Meanwhile, another added: “They’ve dragged the odious Adil Ray back out of wherever he was hiding. #gmb.”

Adil has faced criticism before

This is not the first time Adil has sparked debate online.

Last November, he faced backlash after sharing posts about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani and discussing Sharia law. After criticism, Adil clarified his comments, insisting he was referring to values such as fairness, charity and social justice, rather than suggesting any political changes.

Despite the online reaction, Adil appeared delighted to be back on Good Morning Britain, presenting confidently alongside Ranvir Singh as they guided viewers through the morning’s biggest stories.

Representatives for ITV have been contacted for comment.

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GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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