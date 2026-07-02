James Haskell has shared an awkward story from his early dating days with ex Chloe Madeley.

As reported by the Daily Mail, he said he did not realise Chloe Madeley was Richard Madeley’s daughter until he spotted a photo on the wall at her parents’ house.

James told the story on the No Parental Guidance podcast. He said the moment happened on one of their first dates, when Chloe took him back to her parents’ home.

He saw a picture of Richard on the wall. At first, he completely misread it.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley tale takes a very awkward turn

James explained the moment in his own words. He said: “I love Richard and Judy, they’re great, they were always really nice to me. I didn’t know Chloe was their daughter until I went on a date with her and it was the first night we spent together.”

He continued: “She took me back to her parents’ house and I remember there was a picture of Richard on the wall.”

Then he revealed what he assumed. He said: “I thought Chloe’s into a bit of kinky [bleep], I was like I don’t look anything like that guy, he’s tall, dark and handsome and I was like this isn’t going to last.”

James then described Chloe’s reply. He said: “So I got back into bed and I was like, ‘Why have you got a picture of Richard Madeley on the wall?’ and she was like, ‘He’s my dad’ and I was like, ‘Right, OK.'”

The clip quickly grabbed attention online. It also put fresh focus on James and Chloe and their past relationship.

James Haskell opened up about the early days of his relationship with ex Chloe Madeley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What they have said since the split adds more context

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell married in 2018. They welcomed daughter Bodhi in 2022. They split in 2023.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley relationship timeline James Haskell and Chloe Madeley married in 2018.

They welcomed their daughter, Bodhi, in 2022.

They split in 2023.

Both have since spoken publicly about co-parenting their daughter.

James has described Chloe as an “amazing mum” and said they try to co-parent constructively.

Chloe has said they built a new bond, friendship, and co-parenting relationship after the breakup.

Since then, both have spoken publicly about co-parenting. James struck a warm tone during an appearance on This Morning.

He said: “Chloe is an amazing mum, an amazing woman. She is so talented and smart, and brilliant at what she does.”

He also said: “When you get separated, obviously, because we live our lives in the public eye in some respect, basically you put yourself out there and sometimes people look to you to see how you behave in those situations, and for me, when you separate, the priority always becomes the child and your egos don’t matter.”

James added: “We’re able to co-parent in a way, sometimes is good, sometimes is bad, that’s what happens. But we do it constructively for our daughter.”

Who are Chloe Madeley’s parents? Chloe Madeley is the daughter of television presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. Richard Madeley is known for his long career as a TV presenter and journalist.

Judy Finnigan is known for her work as a television presenter and writer.

Chloe has spoken publicly in interviews and podcasts about growing up with well-known parents.

He also said: “She always had my back. She’s got my back now. She’s always great like that.

“Our daughter is amazing, and hopefully you can keep that process, it’s not always straight forward. But you’ve got to try!”

Chloe has also spoken candidly about the breakup on the same podcast. She said she and her ex-husband had “the worst breakup imaginable”.

She added that they built “a completely new bond and new relationship and a new friendship”.

Chloe also explained why she chose to leave. She said: “One of the reasons I left my marriage was because it was so bad, it was becoming harder and harder to keep it from her and she was only a baby.”

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