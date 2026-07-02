BBC star Nina Warhurst gave fans a close look at her latest haircut after debuting a fresh bob and mocking the result herself.

The BBC Breakfast presenter shared a video on Instagram. She joked that the style made her think of Thomas Cromwell.

According to The Sun, Nina had hoped to channel Kristin Scott Thomas’ character in Four Weddings and a Funeral. She quickly decided the cut had taken her somewhere very different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

BBC star Nina Warhurst wanted a rom-com look, but saw a Tudor figure

The Sun reported that Nina took inspiration from Kristin Scott Thomas in the 1994 film. Instead, she compared herself to Thomas Cromwell.

Thomas worked alongside King Henry VIII in the 1500s. The king later ordered his execution.

Nina leaned into the joke on social media. She captioned the clip: “Lest we forget.”

She then added: “Please share with all the female 45 year old Thomas Cromwells in your life.”

Nina also joked that she was “one wash away from Tudor Chap”.

Nina Warhurst showed fans her latest hair look (Credit: BBC)

Fans saw something very different in the new bob

Despite Nina’s doubts, her followers rushed to back her. Several fans praised the new style in the comments.

One wrote: “Wow you loving the new look.”

Another told her: “It’s gorgeous. Great haircut!”

A third added: “That looks brilliant on you.”

A fourth admitted: “I thought it was Susanna Reid for a split second.”

Their reaction gave the post a warmer ending. Nina saw a Tudor politician, but her fans saw a flattering new cut.

BBC star Nina Warhurst is best known for her work on BBC Breakfast. Viewers know her for her news coverage and relaxed on-air style.

Who is BBC Nina Warhurst? Nina Warhurst is a BBC journalist and presenter best known for her work on BBC Breakfast. She has presented news and business coverage for the BBC.

She has become a familiar on-air face through regular appearances on BBC Breakfast.

Her reporting has also included consumer and financial stories.

That same tone often carries over to her social media posts. This latest video fit that pattern.

The Sun also noted that Nina’s appearance has sparked discussion in recent weeks. She recently prompted concern after appearing on the BBC News at One wearing makeup on just one eye while presenting.

Nina later explained she had been dealing with a “tough week” after viewers raised concerns. She told fans: “Thanks for the concerned msgs about my asymmetrical mush. I’m in no pain or discomfort, and my lovely pharmacist is helping – left eye just needs a few days off makeup.”

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