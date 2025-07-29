Myleene Klass’ heartbreak after husband ‘cheated’ with star known for her ‘family values’

Myleene Klass has recalled the shocking moment she allegedly caught her ex-husband cheating on her with a fellow celebrity.

The TV star first struck up a romance with bodyguard Graham Quinn back in 2000. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to two daughters together – Ava, now 17, and Hero, now 13.

However, in April 2013, they were granted a ‘quickie’ divorce, with Myleene citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’ on his part.

Now, Myleene has claimed she caught Graham cheating on her with a popular celebrity – on her birthday.

Myleene Klass claims husband cheated on her with female celeb

Myleene Klass made the shock cheating claim during a recent interview on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast.

“I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony,” she claimed. Myleene added: “I’m in my house, it’s my party. They weren’t having sex, but they were unzipping each other.

“‘It’s not what you think.’ But I’m like: ‘It is what I think’. It’s the first thing they both said.”

When asked how she reacted, Myleene shared: “I kicked everyone out of the party, including his mum and dad. They went back to Ireland and his dad said: ‘He doesn’t get it from me,'” she added.

“I remember thinking that was quite a weird thing to say,” Myleene admitted.

Myleene Klass on the other woman

The alleged incident took place before Myleene and Graham tied the knot, with Myleene sharing on the podcast that despite the ‘cheating’, she still went through with the wedding.

Talking about the other woman – who remains unnamed – Myleene said: “I’ve made peace with that situation now, but for a long time, it was very difficult to see their life. My life literally just broke apart very, very publicly and their life, they’ve managed to continue building a family brand on it. I have to take some accountability.”

‘It was the drink’

Graham later offered Myleene an apology and, according to her, he blamed alcohol for what happened.

“He said it was the drink. I have to take some accountability, first and foremost to my children,” Myleene said on the podcast.

“My children have asked enough questions and it’s never been a case of laying out my stall now. It’s got to be as and when. But here’s the funny thing – school mums, people who just want to gossip, will go to your children before anybody else.”

Myleene is currently engaged to Simon Moston. The pair share five-year-old son, Apollo. They’ve yet to set a date for their wedding.

