All the explosive twists in Myleene Klass’ everlasting ‘rift’ with Rochelle Humes

Myleene Klass said ex-husband Graham Quinn cheated on her with another celeb

During an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast last month, former Hear’Say singer Myleene, 47, revealed that her ex-husband, Graham Quinn, 51, who she was married to between 2011 and 2013, cheated on her with another famous face.

Myleene and Graham share two children, daughter Ava, 13, and son Hero, 13.

“I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony,” she told podcast host Paul C. Brunson.

“I’m in my house; it’s my party. They weren’t having sex, but they were unzipping each other. ‘It’s not what you think’. But I’m like ‘it is what I think’. It’s the first thing they both said,” Myleene continued.

The Loose Women star did not reveal the name of the celebrity. However, she insisted they had since built a “family brand” in the public eye.

Myleene said she caught her ex Graham cheating on her with another celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rochelle Humes on holiday with Graham

Soon after Myleene dropped the bombshell, Rochelle Humes, 36, took to Instagram and shared she was in Ibiza with Graham alongside husband Marvin Humes, 40, and other friends.

Graham, who used to be a bodyguard for both JLS and The Saturdays, was all smiles as he appeared at a dinner table with Marvin.

“72 hours in Ibiza..sun, sea, belly laughing, questionable dance moves and spicy margs that tasted better than our decisions,” Rochelle wrote in her caption on August 4.

“Our annual non negotiable child free trip with old friends who remind you who you are. Sore heads all round today but ironically my battery feels recharged! Just what I needed.”

The luxurious getaway honoured Rochelle and Marvin’s 13th anniversary.

“Happy 13 my love @marvinhumes. What a way to celebrate,” Rochelle concluded.

‘Myleene is of the view that Rochelle took sides’

Following Myleene’s claims and Rochelle’s holiday post, things have since escalated. So much so that many believe the pair are secretly feuding behind the scenes.

According to The Sun, a source said that Rochelle gave Graham a place to stay after their bitter split. The insider insisted Rochelle was “looking out for a friend in a time of need” and that she and Marvin were “still clearly very much friends with Graham”.

Myleene was reportedly not pleased that Rochelle remained friends with Graham and believed she took his side after their nasty split.

“Myleene is of the view that Rochelle took sides from the beginning of her marriage breakdown,” the source claimed.

“The fact Rochelle and Graham’s friendship is still there after all these years has put an everlasting rift between Myleene and Rochelle.”

Myleene and Rochelle haven’t been photographed together for years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rochelle’s cryptic post: ‘Choose wisely’

In an Instagram Story shared on Friday (August 8), Rochelle shared a cryptic quote.

“Your spouse is your life’s co-founder,” the quote read.

“They’ll either invest in your dreams or bankrupt your confidence. Choose wisely.”

While she could have been referring to Marvin after their anniversary, many believed it could have been a sly dig at Myleeene.

Graham calls Myleene a ‘bully’

Rochelle has not broken their silence over the situation. However, Graham reportedly has.

According to the MailOnline, friends of his have suggested Myleene is a “vindictive bully”.

“He thinks she’s a bully,” the source stated.

“They believe it was especially ‘vindictive and calculated’ of Myleene to launch the bombshell broadside on what she would have known was the week of Graham’s 51st birthday,” they added.

Myleene attended Rochelle’s hen do (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rochelle and Myleene ‘avoid each other’

Over the years, Rochelle and Myleene have been known to be friendly with one another.

In 2018 and 2019, the pair attended the Global Music Awards together. Meanwhile, in 2012, Myleene attended Rochelle’s hen do.

They have also been photographed at Wimbledon.

However, since the recent headlines, fans have noticed Rochelle and Myleene have not been seen together for years. On top of that, they do not follow each other on Instagram anymore.

The insider at The Sun declared: “They both do everything in their power to avoid each other.”

ED! has contacted Rochelle and Myleene’s reps for comment.

